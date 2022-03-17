STEPHENS CITY — The public’s assistance is being sought in apprehending two women who police say assaulted a man and threatened him with a gun during a fight at the Waffle House at 114 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) around 7:55 p.m. on March 4.
The man was grabbed and slapped or punched during the fight in which one of the women brandished a small black pistol, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. The man sustained a minor injury.
The gun may have been a .22-caliber pistol. The assault was triggered by an argument between the man and the women, but Gosnell said he didn't know what it was about. A description of the vehicle the women fled in was unavailable.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162 or Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477. The case number is 22001075.
