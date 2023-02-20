WINCHESTER — Women United, a philanthropy group affiliated with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), is leading the Winchester-based nonprofit’s second collection of air mattresses and bedding items.
The group is accepting donations of new air mattresses in both twin and queen size, as well as new sheet sets, comforters and pillows, through March 6.
According to a media release from United Way NSV, all items collected will be given to area families in need.
School officials in the United Way NSV’s service area of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties report that more than 500 students in the region have been declared homeless since the start of the school year, the release states. Many are living in motels or with family or friends, often sleeping on the floor.
“We know many families in our community are moving every few days, or jumping from couch to couch, not knowing if they will have a warm bed,” Yolanda Barbier-Gibson, chairwoman of Women United, said in the release. “This is a way we can provide a little comfort during a difficult time in their lives.”
Last year, the United Way NSV collected 725 bedding items, including 200 air mattresses. Jennifer Hall, the nonprofit’s senior director of community investment, said in the release that recipients included a woman who had just received custody of her 5-year-old grandson and a single mom with three boys who moved into their own apartment after staying in a motel for six months.
“A comfortable bed is something most of us take for granted, but these items can mean the world to a child and [are] something they can call their own,” Hall, who heads up the United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network, said in the release.
This year’s donations will help clients of Valley Assistance Network, Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, Family Promise of Shenandoah County, Page One in Page County and the Warren County Department of Social Services.
A special Amazon shopping page at https://amzn.to/40YJFzt includes numerous items that can be purchased by donors and delivered directly to the United Way NSV for distribution. New air mattresses and bedding items can also be dropped off at:
United Way NSV, 329 N. Cameron St., Suite 201, Winchester
All First Bank locations
The Winchester Group (TWG), 24 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester
Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, 201 E. 2nd St., Front Royal
“The goal is to collect 175 or more new air mattresses plus accessories like new sheet sets, comforters and pillows,” Hall said in the release. “We need a variety of twin and queen-sized air mattresses.”
Women United is an international volunteer initiative that creates positive changes in over 165 communities in six countries. The United Way NSV launched its own chapter of Women United in 2021. To learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org/women-united.
For more information about the second annual United Way NSV bedding drive, visit unitedwaynsv.org/mattress.
