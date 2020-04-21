The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s women’s college basketball players. Names were provided by high school coaches.
Clarke County
Jade Payton, Eastern Mennonite: A junior guard, Payton played in 22 games and made 12 starts, averaging 22.1 minutes per game. Payton averaged 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and made 36 of 56 free throws (64.3 percent). The NCAA Division III Royals went 4-20 overall and 3-15 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Hannah Ravenscroft, McDaniel: A senior guard, Ravenscroft played in 23 games and made one start, averaging 7.7 minutes per game. Ravenscroft averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. The NCAA Division III Green Terror went 10-15 overall and 6-14 in the Centennial Conference.
Handley
Jay Cain, Washington Adventist: A junior guard, Cain played in 26 games and made two starts, averaging 22.7 minutes per game. Cain averaged 9.9 points (second on the team), 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Cain led the Shock in 3-pointers made and percentage (72 of 221, .326) and made 23 of 36 free throws (63.9 percent). NAIA Division II independent Washington Adventist went 18-12 overall.
James Wood
Keiana Brooks, St. Thomas: A senior guard, Brooks started all 27 games she played in. Brooks led the Bobcats in minutes per game (34.6), points (14.3), assists (4.0), steals (2.7), and free throws made and percentage (73 of 88, .830). Brooks also averaged 4.3 rebounds. Brooks scored a career-high 24 points against Ave Maria on Feb. 1. Brooks was a second team All-Sun Conference selection and an all-conference academic selection. NAIA Division II St. Thomas went 10-18 overall (7-11 Sun Conference). For her career, Brooks finished with 962 points, 304 assists, 409 rebounds and 235 steals in 116 games.
Danielle Rizzari, Minot State: A senior guard, Rizzari played in 27 games and made eight starts, averaging 15.1 minutes per game. Rizzari averaged 2.0 points and recorded 26 assists. The NCAA Division II Beavers went 7-20 overall and 4-18 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Millbrook
Amari Anthony, Siena: A sophomore guard, Anthony played in 31 games and made 27 starts, averaging 30.6 minutes per game. Anthony averaged 9.7 points (third on the team), 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and led the team in free throw percentage (42 of 50, .840) and 3-pointers (42 of 120, 35 percent). Anthony had a career-high 22 points on Feb. 1 against Canisius. The NCAA Division I Saints went 11-20 overall and 8-12 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Kristen Hunt, Shenandoah: A sophomore guard, Hunt played in five games, averaging 7.2 minutes per game. Hunt averaged 1.4 points and made 3 of 7 shots. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 16-10 overall and 12-6 in the ODAC.
Haile McDonald, Appalachian State: A sophomore forward, McDonald played in 23 games and made one start, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. McDonald averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, ranked second on the team in field goal percentage (36 of 75, .480) and second in free throw percentage (26 of 34, .765). McDonald had a career-high 17 points against Texas State on Jan. 11. The NCAA Division I Mountaineers went 11-19 overall and 8-10 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Hailey Paige, Eastern Mennonite: A freshman forward, Paige played in 24 games and made seven starts, averaging 17.2 minutes per game. Paige averaged 3.4 points and 5.0 rebounds (third on the team).
Erika Reed, Millersville: A sophomore guard, Reed played in 25 games and made six starts, averaging 15.5 minutes per game. Reed averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds, made 11 of 12 free throws and 18 of 62 3-pointers (.290). Had a career-high 12 points against East Stroudsburg on Feb. 8. The NCAA Division II Marauders went 8-19 overall and 5-17 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East.
Sherando
Ashton Clark, Christopher Newport: A freshman forward, Clark played in 14 games, averaging 3.6 minutes per game. Clark averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds. The NCAA Division III Captains went 25-4 overall and won the Capital Athletic Conference regular-season (10-0 record) and tournament title. CNU advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 before it was canceled because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.