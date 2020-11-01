The following is a glance at the area’s women’s college track & field athletes and how they fared in 2019-20. Names were provided by high school coaches. Each athlete’s 2019-20 class designation is listed.
Sherando
Donzailya Berg, Lynchburg: A sophomore, Berg placed fourth in the high jump (5 feet, 0.25 inches), fifth in the long jump (16-3.75), 13th in the 60 (PR of 8.33 seconds) and 13th in the 60 hurdles (10.06) at the ODAC indoor meet to help the Hornets win the team championship for the second straight year by 5.5 points. Berg had team-best marks of 5-1 in the HJ and 16-6-5 in the LJ. As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Berg earned All-ODAC honors by taking second in the LJ (PR of 17-11.75, team best) and third in the HJ (5-1.75). She also placed 10th in the 100 (13.27) and 17th in the 200 (28.16) as Lynchburg won by 76 points to repeat as ODAC champion. Berg’s top time in the 200 was 27.02.
Davina Lane, George Mason: A junior, Lane placed eighth in the 60 hurdles (8.85, 8.84, a season-best, in the prelims) and 16th in the 200 (25.98) at the Atlantic 10 Indoor Championships. Her season-best in the 200 was 25.94. The NCAA Division I Patriots placed fourth in the A-10 meet. As a sophomore in 2019 in outdoor track, Lane placed second in a personal record time of 14.09 in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.20, 1:02.45 in prelims) at the A-10 Championships. Had a personal-best time of 25.19 in the 200 at the Mason Spring Invite and personal-best time of 1:01.63 in the 400 hurdles at the Miami Hurricane Invite.
Nicole Masiello, Shenandoah: A sophomore, Masiello had season-bests of 36-3.5 in the weight throw and 26-1.5 in the shot put. The Hornets were fifth at the ODAC meet. In 2019 as a freshman in outdoor track, Masiello had season-bests of 26-10.5 in the shot put and 67-9 in the discus. The Hornets were fifth at the ODAC meet.
Emily Petsko, Virginia Wesleyan: A freshman, Petsko had season-bests of 2:42.24 in the 800 (second on the team), 6:18.33 in the mile (third) and 13:02.61 in the 3,000 (third).
Clarke County
Skylar Bragg, Minnesota State Mankato: A freshman, Bragg had season-bests of 2:33.26 in the 800 and 1:48.40 in the 600. The NCAA Division II Mavericks placed third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet.
Emma Jenkins, Christopher Newport: A junior, Jenkins placed 13th in the long jump (14 feet, 3 inches) at the Capital Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. Had a season-best 14-11.25 in taking third at the CNU Qualifier. Had season-bests in the 60 (8.81) during the Vince Brown Invitational and the 200 (29.79) at the CNU Holiday Open. The NCAA Division III Captains won the CAC meet. As a sophomore in 2019 in outdoor track, Jenkins placed fourth in the 100 (14.15) at the New Captains Classic. The Captains placed third at the CAC outdoor meet.
Madison Webster, Queens of Charlotte: A freshman, Webster was named the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year after helping Queens University of Charlotte win its third consecutive indoor conference meet. In the two-day meet for the NCAA Division II conference, Webster placed second in the one-mile run in 5:14.97, fourth in the 3,000 meters in 10:31.34 and sixth in the 800 in 2:25.40. Webster ran the fastest preliminary time in the 800 (2:22.04). Webster’s fastest times in the 800 (2:20.12) and mile (5:09.37) took place on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the University of South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge. Webster’s top 1,000 time was 3:01.21.
Handley
Taylor Beard, Cincinnati: A freshman, Beard placed sixth in the high jump (5-7.75) and 16th in the triple jump (38-8.5) in the American Athletic Conference indoor meet. Beard had the top high jump on the Bearcats with a 5-9.25 as part of her pentathlon performance at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, where she placed seventh. She had a season-best triple jump of 37-3.25 to take second at the Jingle Bells Open. The NCAA Division I Bearcats placed second at the AAC meet.
James Wood
Mazie Clark, Christopher Newport: A sophomore, Clark came in third in the shot put (37-8.75) and 11th in the weight throw (38-9) during the CAC Indoor Championships. At the Vince Brown Invitational, Clark had personal-bests in the shot put (37-9.5) and weight throw (42-0.75). Finished the year ranked 10th in the South/Southeast Region in the shot. Posted a victory in the shot put during the Captains Invitational. Had nine top-10 finishes. As a freshman in outdoor track in 2019, Clark finished eighth in the shot put at the CAC Outdoor Championships (35-8.75). Posted a season-best of 99-8 in the discus and 124-0 in the hammer. Had five top-five finishes and 14 top-10 marks.
Rene Rosso, Mount St. Mary’s (transferred to Radford for 2020-21): A sophomore, Rosso placed sixth in the 60 hurdles at the Northeast Conference Indoor Championships. Her time of 9.08 seconds in the preliminary round ranks 10th all-time in school history (she recorded a 9.11 in the finals). Rosso took third in the pentathlon with a score of 3,138 at the Bison Opener and won the high jump (5-1) at the George Mason Patriot Games. The NCAA Division I Mountaineers placed second at the NEC meet. As a freshman in 2019 in outdoor track, Rosso was named to the NEC All-Rookie Team in the 100 hurdles by placing sixth in 15.06 at the outdoor conference meet. Rosso’s prelim time of 14.72 ranks ninth in school history. At the Penn Relays, Rosso had the top high jump (5-6) in the pentathlon competition, which is tied for sixth-best in school history. Rosso’s pentathlon score of 4,548 at the Penn Relays also ranks fourth in school history (Rosso also had the top 100 hurdles performance in the pentathlon at the Penn Relays). The Mountaineers placed sixth at the NEC meet. Rosso will compete for NCAA Division I Radford of the Big South in 2020-21.
Haley Witt, Virginia Wesleyan: A freshman, Witt placed 15th in the mile (6:02.8) and 21st in the 3,000 (12:00.82) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor meet. Witt had season-bests of 5:59.04 in the mile (second on the team) and 12:00.68 in the 3,000 (first). The NCAA Division III Marlins placed sixth at the ODAC meet.
Millbrook
Kaycee Cox-Philyaw, William & Mary: A freshman, had a season-best time of 5:12.82 in the mile to win the CNU Qualifier for the NCAA Division I Tribe. She also recorded season-best times of 2:18.44 in the 800 and 2:59.56 in the 1,000. The NCAA Division I Tribe concluded their season by placing fourth out of 42 teams at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.