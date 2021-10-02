A Women’s March Assembly will be held from 2-4 p.m. today in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester.
The event, part of the nationwide Women’s March taking place Saturday, is sponsored by the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee and the local NAACP.
Local elected officials and candidates will present their views on women’s rights and reproductive rights.
Voter registration will be available at the event. Billy Rose and Laurie Blue will provide musical entertainment.
