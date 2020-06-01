The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s women’s college soccer players. Names were provided by high school coaches.
Clarke County
Sydney Staples, Lehigh: A sophomore midfielder, Staples played in one game. The NCAA Division I Mountain Hawks went 5-8-5 overall and 3-5-1 in the Patriot League.
Danielle Toone, Longwood: A sophomore midfielder/forward, Toone started all 17 games. Toone had two assists and 21 shots. The NCAA Division I Lancers went 6-9-2 and 4-4-2 in the Big South.
Handley
Amanda Kesler, William Smith: A sophomore goalkeeper, Kesler started all 24 games. She tied for the NCAA Division III lead in shutouts (15) and was third in the nation in goals against average (0.30) and 14th in save percentage (.883). Kesler was named to All-NCAA Tournament team for the Herons, who went 21-2-1 overall and advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to No. 1 Messiah. William Smith — which finished with a No. 2 national ranking — swept the Liberty League regular season (9-0) and tournament titles.
James Wood
Maddy Myers, Lynchburg: A freshman midfielder, Myers played in 13 games and had three shots. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 11-8-1 overall and 5-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Katie Padgett, DeSales: A freshman forward, Padgett played in 18 games and started 15. Padgett had six goals (second on the team), three assists (tied for third), 15 points (second) and 31 shots. The NCAA Division III Bulldogs went 13-5-2 overall and 4-2-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom.
Millbrook
Carrington Nordin, Southern Virginia: A sophomore defender, Nordin was not credited with any game action. The NCAA Division III Knights went 3-15-2 overall and 1-9-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference.
Sherando
Jessica Poole, Alderson Broaddus: A freshman midfielder, Poole played in 14 games and started nine. Poole had four shots. The NCAA Division II Battlers went 2-13 overall and 0-12 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.