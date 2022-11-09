WINCHESTER — Just minutes before Wednesday’s signing ceremony for Lauren Masters and Paul Warnagiris began in the James Wood High School auditorium, the fire alarm blared for a brief stretch.
Given the blazing times that the duo usually put up, one would think that would happen more often when they are in the same room.
Both Masters (Old Dominion University in Norfolk) and Warnagiris (Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.) signed to compete at the NCAA Division I level in front of a crowd of about 50 people. Both schools compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) for swimming.
Masters and Warnagiris, the reigning Winchester Star Girls’ and Boys’ Swimmers of the Year, respectively, are part of a combined 11 James Wood school records, including each of three relays for their respective genders. Each earned All-State honors in both of their individual events at the Class 4 meet last year at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Jessica Barr took over as James Wood’s head coach when Masters and Warnagiris were freshmen. But before that she had watched the duo push themselves to be the best they can be with the Winchester Swim Team.
“Before I knew I’d be lucky enough to be their high school head coach, I was certain of one thing,” Barr told the crowd. “It was that both had some very ambitious goals for themselves, and this moment today was on the top of their list.”
As club and high school teammates, the two have never been too far away from each other in pursuit of their goals.
“Paul and I have been swimming together since Kindergarten,” Masters said. “It’s been really fun to both grow up swimming together and both of us reaching our goals.”
Masters will receive a combination of athletic and academic scholarships that will cover most of her expenses, while Warnagiris will receive athletic and merit scholarships that will cover 65 percent of his fees.
Masters was the state runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free last year, and owns schools records in those events as well as the 200 free.
Masters said she contacted lot of different schools about a year ago to give herself plenty of options, and the Monarchs were among those to express interest.
Earlier this year, Masters visited ODU to tour the campus and meet with members of the coaching staff, including fourth-year head coach Jessica Miller Livsey and assistant Ross Glegg. She then made a trip to Norfolk last month for an official visit.
“I loved it,” Masters said. “The campus was great, the people were great. It was a really good fit.
“I really love the team atmosphere. The team atmosphere was like the No. 1 thing that was the most important to me. They just had a really close team, everyone’s supporting each other. They have fun together, at practice and out of practice. And the coaches are both super nice.”
Masters was offered a spot on the team about a week after the official visit. Masters took a few weeks to decide because she had other visits to take and other offers to consider. Rhode Island, Towson and Monmouth also offered scholarships, but ODU had the strongest package.
As Masters was driving home from a swim meet in Stafford with her mom and talking about colleges, she realized ODU was the place for her. She texted Glegg to ask to talk over the phone, then called to give him the news.
Masters said the events she’ll like swim in college are the 50-yard free (best time, 24.09), 100 free (52.14) and 100 fly (56.94). The Monarchs competed in the Conference USA meet last year and placed sixth, but with ODU joining the Sun Belt in most other sports this year the swimming program will compete in the CCSA. The Sun Belt does not currently sponsor swimming.
“It feels amazing,” said Masters when discussing her feelings about swimming in college. “It’s been my goal to swim at Division I level since I was 6 when I started swimming.
“I’m really happy to finally be here. It’s been a great experience, swimming and having fun over the years. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Masters will major in exercise science and minor in psychology, so she can be a pediatric occupational therapist.
Warnagiris placed seventh in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Class 4 meet and owns school records in both events.
Warnagiris said one of the things that intrigued him about Gardner-Webb is that the Runnin’ Bulldogs reached out to him first eight months ago, which showed they were truly interested in him.
Warnagiris said he had an unofficial visit with fourth-year head coach Mike Blum in July to tour the campus, then had an official visit in September to spend time with the team over a weekend.
“I like the environment of the college campus,” Warnagiris said. “It’s a smaller college, which is something I was interested in. A lot of the swimmers on the team were really nice, really friendly, really supportive.”
Blum’s teams have finished second, first and third at the CCSA Championships in his first three years.
“I especially love Coach Mike,” Warnagiris said. “He used to be on the staff at [the University of North Carolina], so he has a lot of swimming experience. He takes a lot of pride in what he does. I really appreciate the time and the effort he puts into his team. The type of effort he puts in is something not a lot of coaches have.”
Warnagiris was offered a spot on the team in the beginning of October. Warnagiris also seriously considered ODU, but Gardner-Webb’s offer was too good to pass up. He gave his verbal commitment two weeks ago.
Warnagiris said he’ll likely focus on the 400 IM (best time, 4:05.79), 200 IM (1:54.81), 200 breast (2:07.0) and 100 breast (58.73) for the Bulldogs, and could also contribute to the relays.
Warnagiris will major in computer information studies and minor in business marketing.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to go Division I athletics for swimming, ever since I was a little kid,” he said. “To finally sign the paper and say that I’m doing it is a dream come true.”
