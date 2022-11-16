WINCHESTER — The James Wood volleyball team began the 2022 season with a victory over 10-time defending state champion Loudoun County, and now the Colonels are one win away from being the Captains' successor as the queens of Class 4.
The Colonels defeated Dominion 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19) on Tuesday in the Class 4 semifinals to advance to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. state championship match at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond.
James Wood (25-1) will meet Region 4A champion Grafton (28-2) in Saturday's final in just the Colonels' second-ever state final appearance, the first being a 2014 loss to Loudoun County. The Clippers of Yorktown — who beat Region 4B champion King George 3-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal — lost the last five Class 4 championship matches to Loudoun County.
The home side of the Shirley Gymnasium bleachers were packed to the brim as usual on Tuesday, and those fans got to participate in yet another post-match scene that felt like a party. Music blared, hugs were exchanged, and smiles ranged from one ear to the other.
"I think we're all really excited [to play for a state championship]," said James Wood junior setter Paige Ahakuelo. "I think we're up for the challenge."
The Colonels certainly passed Tuesday's challenge with flying colors.
Dominion (19-8) took James Wood to five sets in the Region 4C final on Nov. 3, and the Titans looked like they were capable of making it another marathon night with their play in the second set. Dominion led 21-10 and had not made a single service or attack error at that point in the second game, while the Colonels had seven of them.
The Titans would eventually win the second set, but it did not come easily as James Wood scored 10 of the last 14 points to make it a 25-20 score. Colonels coach Adrienne Patrick felt that stretch set the tone for the rest of the match.
"We learned that we could play from behind and inch our way back up," Patrick said. "[To succeed], it was going to take us all playing together and the determination to put it all in right now, and everyone had to do their job."
James Wood burst out to an 11-4 lead in the third set, but Dominion showed some resilience of its own. Down 14-8, the Titans went on a 7-1 run to tie the set at 15-15, then went on a 4-0 run to take a 19-17 lead.
Dominion scored the last point on an attack error by Brenna Corbin, but that was a rare mistake by the freshman outside hitter and defensive specialist.
Corbin — who had three straight kills with the score 20-17 to help James Wood put the first set away — stepped up again in the closing stages of the third set. She helped erase that 19-17 deficit by recording kills on three of the next four points to tie the set at 20-20.
"I feel like they were picking up a lot of tips and stuff, so I was like, 'I'm just going to swing,'" said Corbin, who finished with a match-high 20 kills and ranked second on the team with 16 digs.
In the last two sets, Patrick felt the Colonels did a better job with placement and touch when they attacked at the net.
"We were relying on some of our power hitters, and [Dominion was] covering all those balls," Patrick said. "They were there, but we made the adjustment to place the ball rather than pound the ball. Brenna did a great job with that tonight."
Patrick also liked how the Colonels served on Tuesday, and Ahakuelo (17 assists, 13 digs) had an ace to give James Wood a 21-20 lead that it would not relinquish. An attack error and a setting error pushed the Colonels' advantage to 23-20, and James Wood would eventually claim the game 25-23 when Dominion was called for a lift on set point.
The Titans led 13-10 in the fourth set, but James Wood answered with a 10-1 run that featured four kills from Corbin to make it 20-14.
A 4-1 run had Dominion's fans fired up, with the last point coming as a result of an errant set by Ahakuelo.
But the junior made the James Wood supporters and her teammates roar on the next point. She pivoted at the last moment after leaving her feet to take a pass and flicked it with both hands perfectly into an open spot in the middle of the Dominion side of the court to put James Wood back up 22-18.
"We preach all season, 'Next play,'" Patrick said. "You have to keep moving. That's something that kind of held us back [early] in the second set, because we got too focused on the score. That play [by Ahakuelo] is a great example of how you can just say, 'My bad,' and move on. You can realize you made the error, but you don't want to internalize it.'"
James Wood freshman outside hitter Kennedy Spaid (17 kills, 13 digs) followed with two straight kills to make it 24-18.
After a block by Dominion's Maya Van Wyngaardt (eight kills, five blocks) made it 24-19, Ashlynn Spence (seven kills, 13 digs) delivered a thunderous spike on match point off a set from Hannah McCullough (22 assists, 14 digs) to set off thunderous roars from everyone either playing or rooting for the Colonels. James Wood's players and coaches quickly engulfed each other after Spence's kill.
"It just feels great," Corbin said.
As they've done so many times before, James Wood rose to the occasion to experience a joyous feeling.
"We do really good under pressure," Ahakuelo said.
Patrick said she was proud of everyone on the Colonels, who once again showed just how well-rounded they are. For example, six players had between 13 and 18 digs, and seven players had kills.
"It takes everybody to make it work," said Patrick, who was complimented by Dominion coach Phuong Tat for the balance and variety of the Colonels' attack.
Just one more all-around team effort will add another historic feat to James Wood's season. The Colonels' undefeated regular season and regional title are both program firsts.
"Extremely proud and excited about the opportunity," said Patrick of the state final. "We try to move into every match having complete confidence in ourselves and our ability. I would just say that that's what we're going to carry into Saturday, that confidence and belief in ourselves, that we can play as a family unit together. Hopefully, we'll come up with a [championship] trophy."
The Colonels were also led by Carsyn Vincent (team-highs of 18 digs and three aces). For Dominion, Kennedy Seekford had 15 kills, Kaitlyn Demitz had 12 kills and two aces, Haley Gill had three aces, and Megan Hiltner and Alena Smith had six kills each.
