WOODSTOCK — The firefighter accused of setting a building in Woodstock ablaze a week ago remains held without bond at a regional jail.
Ray Boyd Kerns, 36, of North Main Street, Toms Brook, appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court on charges of arson, destruction of property and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony. The Public Defender's Office represents Kerns.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger did not grant Kerns a bond for his release and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 26. Kerns remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.
Authorities accuse Kerns of setting fire to an abandoned building at 402 W. Locust St. in Woodstock the night of Aug. 12. The blaze destroyed the three-story, 22,000-square-foot, commercial building. Shenandoah County Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving arrested Kerns the morning of Aug. 13 and charged him with arson and destruction of property. Kerns confessed to investigators that he set the blaze, Loving has said in a phone interview and in court documents.
Kerns also revealed his motive for setting the fire, Loving said in a phone interview. However, Loving said he would not disclose what Kerns’ revealed as his motive while the investigation remains ongoing.
The owner of the 120-year-old building, Lena Frances Keegan, has been the subject of a missing person’s case since August 2021. Law enforcement agencies investigating the case searched the Locust Street property, Keegan’s home on Lee Street and her daughter’s Maurertown residence.
Loving has said he wouldn’t comment on whether or not the missing persons case and the fire were connected.
Cadaver-detection dogs found no human remains during a search of the Locust Street property on Wednesday, Loving said.
The Woodstock Fire Department suspended Kerns, one of its volunteer firefighters, according to an agency statement.
The Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a building fire at 401 W. Locust St., in Woodstock at approximately 9:55 p.m. Aug. 12. The Woodstock Fire Department responded and arrived to find the building engulfed in flames, Loving has said.
Loving states in the affidavit filed for the search warrant that no one lived in the building and the structure lacked electricity, and no storms or lightning strikes occurred in the area at the time the fire started. The lack of these factors limited the potential causes of the fire to arson, Loving states.
The affidavit provides more details about the investigation and how it led authorities to suspect Kerns started the fire. Woodstock police operated surveillance cameras located on the public road in front and to the rear of the building, the affidavit states. The front camera recorded a person standing in front of the building at approximately 9:11 p.m. Friday. The person stood on private property and the front door had a “no trespassing” sign.
The person wore “very distinct clothing” and had what looked like a cell phone in his back pocket. The person took out the cell phone and, when he appeared to use the device, the screen brightened. The person then walked out of view of the camera. Other law enforcement officers received the clothing description.
Investigators identified a person who matched the body build and type of the figure seen in the surveillance footage. The investigators also noticed that the individual they were focused on was wearing clothing that appeared to be the same as what was seen on Kerns, a volunteer firefighter with the Woodstock Fire Department.
“He was at the fire department prior to the fire and responded on the first responding engine,” the affidavit states.
Kerns went voluntarily to the Woodstock Police Department where he was interviewed.
“During the course of this interview (Kerns) confessed to setting the fire,” the document states. “He provided details that only the person committing the crime would have known, directed investigators to other evidence he used in committing the crime and walked investigators through the scene and showed how he entered the building, set the fire and exited.
“Kerns stated that he walked from the fire station to the building, he stated he walked around the building and entered the building through a rear door that was open, he stated he ignited papers that were already in the building with a cigarette lighter he took from the fire station,” according to the affidavit. “Kerns stated that he returned to the fire station and waited for the fire to be reported.”
The search warrant inventory showed that investigators seized or recovered no items from the scene.
Loving also executed a search warrant at the regional jail to obtain DNA from Kerns.
