Best-selling author, columnist and public speaker Jason Wright, of Woodstock, has teamed with world-class violinist Jenny Oaks Baker for the third year on a stage production that will stop at the Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner on Monday along its first nationwide tour.
Wright penned the script of the Christmas-themed stage production, “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration,” and narrates the story as the character of David, a shepherd who witnessed the birth of Jesus.
With his love of Christmas stories, Wright said it was a chance he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s so much fun to write something from the point of view of a shepherd who witnessed Christ’s birth,” he said.
Baker, a Grammy-nominated artist and violinist, performs alongside her children in their musical group Family Four, as well as renowned Irish soprano Alex Sharpe.
The show, which has stops in Idaho on Thursday, Utah on Friday and Arizona on Saturday, will make its only local stop in Tysons Corner on Monday before heading to Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday and Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Dec. 21, concluding in Huntsville, Alabama, on Dec. 22.
The concert also features arrangements by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor, a concert news release explains, and each tour stop will include regional choirs and Irish and modern dance troupes.
Regional groups will be the Boyle School of Irish Dance of Manassas, Gin Dance Company of Reston, and the Washington D.C. Temple Choir.
Talking by phone from Utah this week, Baker said that she and Wright have been friends for years since both lived in Virginia. Wright’s publisher, Shadow Mountain, is also her record label, she said, and the two have been collaborating on the Christmas production since 2020 when she approached him to write the script.
The original script has been reworked this year to go from one city to 10, Wright said.
Baker was inspired to launch the nationwide tour after deciding she didn’t want to sit around waiting for invitations to perform.
A graduate of The Julliard School in New York, Baker performed on first violin with the National Symphony Orchestra for more than six years before deciding to focus more on her family.
During those six years, she said, she gave birth to three children and was pregnant with her fourth when she felt God calling her to make a change.
“I really resigned thinking that that was the end of my musical career,” Baker recalled. “I was thinking that I would never perform again.”
She and her family moved to Utah to be closer to family, but almost immediately she started receiving invitations from conductors to perform at various musical events. It was the start of a new career, she said.
“For 20 years, I’ve stayed busy with conductors and concert producers calling me,” she said “I feel really thrilled that I can perform all over the country.”
But while grateful for the opportunities, she recently felt led to forge her own pathway instead of waiting on others to invite her to their events. And with her musical family in tow, she had a way to facilitate that dream.
Over the last 15 or so years, she’s invited each of her children to perform at her concerts, which she said has delighted the crowd and inspired her to include them more and more.
Laura (Baker) Dickson, 21, plays violin and percussion, Hannah Baker, 19, plays piano, Sarah Baker, 18, plays cello and Matthew Baker, 16, plays classical guitar.
“I never envisioned performing with them,” their mother said.
Though she always wanted to be a mom who was present in her children’s lives, she didn’t think she could do that while being a concert performer.
“A few years back, I realized that this is how my dreams basically came true because I was able to perform with my children and still be a concert violinist,” she said. “God figured it out.”
Baker is a Billboard No. 1 concert violinist and recording artist with 18 solo albums, the release states. Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four have been featured soloists with The Utah Symphony and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and have performed together throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Sharpe has toured the world as a member of Celtic Woman, and had leading roles in several Broadway musicals, including playing Eponine in the United Kingdom touring production of “Les Misérables.” Sharpe is featured on Baker’s album “Noel: Carols of Christmas Past,” and they have performed together around the U.S. and Italy.
Wright is perhaps best known outside the region for his New York Times best-selling novel “Christmas Jars,” which also inspired a sequel, a children’s picture book and a limited-release 2019 film by the same name. However, in addition to various other novels and nonfiction books, he’s written other Christmas stories including “The 13th Day of Christmas,” “A Letter to Mary” and “Picturing Christmas,” which he co-wrote with his brother, Sterling Wright, as well as a children’s picture book “The Christmas Doll.”
“This is the first time I’ve written a Christmas script,” he said on Wednesday.
Inspired by the narrative from the biblical story of Luke 2, he said his role as David the shepherd is as narrator and host as well as a spiritual statesman.
“As David, I give the audience a glimpse of what I saw that night,” Wright said. “Because I was a witness, I want the audience to become witnesses too.”
For tickets and more info, go to jennyoaksbaker.com/tour. To watch a show trailer, go to https://youtu.be/q5f75SctXpU.
