Megan Bowers always loved art. Six years ago, she found a creative, edible outlet for her talent with the launch of her business, Three Melons Bake Shop.
Located in her Woodstock home, Three Melons is an award-winning bakery that creates cakes and cupcakes, but Bowers’s specialty is cookies. She discovered her knack for creating tasty, beautifully designed sugar cookies almost by accident.
“I never really knew growing up what I wanted to do. I always loved art and always took art in school. That was always kind of back there, but I really didn’t know what to do with it. It’s been a pleasant surprise to combine everything I enjoy doing,” she said.
The mother of two daughters — Abby, 11, and Leah, 6 — Bowers worked as an administrative assistant at Shenandoah University when her oldest daughter was a baby. “I wanted to be able to stay home with my youngest daughter. I missed a lot with work and stuff with my older daughter in daycare. That was hard,” she said.
A few months into stay-at-home parenting Bowers started baking simple cakes and cupcakes for friends and family as a form of stress relief. She formed her business in March 2017 and just a few months later landed her first big sale.
“Shenandoah [University] reached out to me for their Children’s Literature Conference and asked if I could make cookies based on their theme for that year and the authors that were coming,” Bowers said. “I made them and found out that I really liked it so it kind of snowballed from there. It’s funny that my first cookie order was from my former employer. It just kind of took off from there. It was definitely not what I expected to be doing. It’s crazy how the universe works.”
In early May, Bowers traveled to Sandusky, Ohio, to teach several classes at Cookie Con, a cookie art convention and show. Held at various locations throughout the country, the Cookie Con convention draws together baking enthusiasts of all stripes — from professionals to hobbyists — to learn new skills and techniques.
Bowers’s class, “Intoxicated Art: Alcohol-Based Painting,” focused on tips and tricks for utilizing techniques from the new trend of alcohol-ink painting. “We did a jellyfish [cookie] and different techniques of painting with that. It’s like watercolor, but more vibrant. You get a different kind of splotchy-ness by mixing water and alcohol and how they interact,” she said, noting that she taught about 85 people in six classes.
Bowers grew up around baking, helping her mother and grandmother in the kitchen. She recalls baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her parents and sister. But, as a professional baker, she is mostly self-taught.
“I learned a lot from YouTube and social media. I did tutorials and went from there with trial and error,” she said. “I attended my first Cookie Con in September 2018 and that really kind of lit a fire under me. I’ve taken a lot of classes online and in person with a lot of different bakers.”
Over the last two years, she has earned significant honors for her cookie skills.
In 2021, Bowers was awarded third place in the 2-D category of the Julia M. Usher's Cookie Art Competition.
“There were submissions from all around the world and this is one of the biggest competitions in the cookie world. I was incredibly honored, especially since it featured my sister,” Bowers said. The theme for the contest was the word “essential.”
Bowers’s entry, “Beacon of Hope,” featured her sister, Katie Fauver, an essential worker as an operating room nurse at Winchester Medical Center during the COVID pandemic.
"The word 'essential' took on a lot of extra meaning for me over the past year (and then some),” Bowers said. “So many members of my family are essential workers, and I knew that when I saw the theme, I would have to do something to honor them as they saw and are still seeing firsthand the effects of the ongoing pandemic. My entry is titled 'Beacon of Hope' because even when the darkest nights end, the sun still rises. Those in our community continue to rise up and meet the needs of those who need help. First responders, nurses, and doctors are the beacon of hope and light for those who are sick and in their darkest days."
In March, Bowers was chosen by the Town of Woodstock to have her artwork featured on one of the new town banners that will go behind the Woodstock Cafe in the public parking area.
“The chosen piece was titled ‘A Day in the Orchard’ and features some of my hand-painted apple cookies. The unveiling ceremony will be in early June,” Bowers said.
Bowers continues to enjoy learning, expanding on techniques and honing her skills with bakers she admires. And she loves sharing her talent with those new to cooking decorating, offering occasional classes in the Woodstock area that teach the basics.
Working out of a finished basement workspace, Bowers’s best work friends are her convection oven, dough sheeter, and Eddie printer, all of which make it easier to complete sometimes massive orders. Her largest order to date was nearly 1,000 cookies, she said. The dough sheeter provides a consistent dough without Bowers having to roll it out and, though small in size, her convection oven can bake three dozen cookies in about 10 minutes.
For logos and characters, which can have intricate designs with lots of colors, Bowers uses an Eddie printer to which she uploads designs from Canva that can be printed directly onto cookies in edible food coloring.
“Before, I had to make stencils for each one. This cuts the time down so much. It was expensive, but it paid for itself in like a month,” she said. “It helps a lot, especially since it’s just me.”
Many of her designs are still hand-drawn. Working slowly, she holds one hand with the other to stay steady. Bowers bakes pure vanilla bean sugar cookies with a vanilla royal-glaze icing. Other cookie flavors are available as specials or by request for an additional fee.
“[The month of] May is always slammed with graduation, the end of the school year, bridal showers, baby showers, everything is in May. Usually May is right up there with Christmas. It’s insane,” she said, noting that she is generally booked a month in advance and further out around holidays.
To serve more clients, she offers “pre-sales,” sets of a dozen, six, or single cookies designed for a holiday that can be ordered in advance and picked up on designated dates.
She said she has a large number of returning clients, and is working with new clients all the time. “A lot of people find me online and a lot of people find me because they were at a baby shower or a corporate event and see my cookies,” she said.
And though Bowers is a one-woman show, she has loads of family support. Her husband, Adam, a battalion chief for Frederick County Fire and Rescue, put his woodworking skills to use in creating her workspace. And her sister helped her come up with the name for her business.
“I wanted something different and unique. I asked my sister for help. I have a round head, and they all call me basketball head. We’re all mean to each other, but it’s all love,” Bowers laughed. “Both of our girls have round heads, so that’s where Three Melons comes from.”
For more information on Three Melons Bake Shop, visit www.threemelonsbakeshop.com.
