A Woodstock man died in a motorcycle crash in Warren County on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
Paul D. Wiley, 49, of Woodstock, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
Wiley was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Interstate 81 when it crashed on the off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 66 at approximately 7:15 p.m., the news release states.
The motorcycle failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and collided with a guardrail, the release states.
Police consider speed a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the release states.
