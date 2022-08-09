Taco lovers, mark your calendars. The WoodsTACO Street Festival is returning for a third year.
The festival is set for noon-5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Court Square in Woodstock.
Chefs will compete in separate categories for different prizes, including Judges' Choice for $500, People’s Choice for $250, Showmanship for $100, and Novelty Taco for $100. Judges' Choice is based on a blind taste test from a panel of local judges. People’s Choice will be awarded to the team with the most votes from the public on the best taco. Showmanship will be voted on by the attendees and awarded to the team with the best showmanship based on outfits, decorations and creativity. Novelty Taco will also be voted on by the attendees and awarded to the most unique taco.
Amateur or professional chefs can compete and must register by Sept. 2. Applications are available at townofwoodstockva.gov/woodstaco or at the Woodstock Town Office. Teams must submit a $30 application deposit, which will be returned to teams who show up to compete. Depending on the number of teams competing and the number of tickets sold, teams will be compensated for the ingredients they use.
If you do not like tacos, fear not. Other food vendors will be on-site and adult beverages will be available for purchase. There will also be performances by the band JunkFood and Alis’s Folklor Mexicano will perform traditional Mexican dances.
“I think it’s a feel-good event, and it’s great for the community to come out and enjoy this together,” said Katie Mercer, Woodstock's director of marketing and events.
The festival was first held in 2019, canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and returned last year with 300-plus attendees, according to Mercer. “It has really grown over the years,” she said.
Tasting tickets are available for $5 and allow attendees to sample up to two tacos from each team. Ticket buyers can also judge and vote on the tacos. The festival is limiting the amount of tasting tickets to 250, and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/bddsen9w or the town office.
For those who do not purchase a tasting ticket, general admission is free and tacos will be available to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.