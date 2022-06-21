Woodstock will host the third annual Shenandoah Valley Artfest on Saturday.
It will take place 2-10 p.m. at 135 N. Main St. Admission is free.
The Woodstock Enhancement Committee is hosting the event in partnership with the Valley Educational Center for The Creative Arts, Shenandoah County Tourism and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce.
The Shenandoah Valley Artfest gives emerging artists in the Shenandoah Valley area a chance to showcase and sell their artwork.
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize either how rich we are with local talent in the arts,” said Katie Mercer, Woodstock's director of marketing and events.
More than 30 artists will showcase and sell art. Some artists will demonstrate their techniques, and some will allow attendees to do hands-on activities.
"For some of them this is the only art show that they’ll do all year,” Mercer said. “This is a great way for them to make a profit on their work, which is definitely deserved.”
Showcases will include weavings, pottery, paintings, abstract art, clothing, jewelry and photography.
There will also be food vendors, live music, wine tastings, and games/activities for children and adults.
Woodstock Rotary Club will provide a wine, beer, and cider garden. Food trucks and local restaurants within walking distance will also be available.
The local bands performing will be the Rogue Farmers from 3:30-6 p.m. and the Jangling Reinharts from 6-10 p.m.
Mercer said the event brings the community together and builds camaraderie among the community.
“It’s good exposure to the talent and the art that we have, and hopefully people purchase something from these artists that they can either gift to a friend, a family member or they can enjoy in their own home,” she said.
