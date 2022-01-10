A Woodstock woman died at the scene of a single-car crash in Clarke County over the weekend.
Allison M. Lawhorne, 31, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at 4:40 p.m. Saturday along U.S. 522, also known as Stonewall Jackson Highway, just south of U.S. 340, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Lawhorne was driving a 2001 Acura RDX northbound on U.S. 522, when her car ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a fence and a tree, the release states. She was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Acura, a 38-year-old Winchester man, was ejected from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, the release adds. The man was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper A. Eckman.
State police are also investigating another fatality that occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday along Interstate 81 at the 297 mile-marker in Shenandoah County, but no details were yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.