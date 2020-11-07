BERRYVILLE — Dozens of wool creations designed by rug makers from Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland are on display at the Barns of Rose Hill.
The Woolen Wonders II exhibit will be on display through Nov. 28.
Rug hooking and rug punching are time-honored crafts that originated in the Canadian maritimes and Colonial New England during the 18th century.
It was a utilitarian undertaking with scraps and burlap used to make coverings for home floors. While still in use today, the craft has evolved to an art form and is on display as wall art in addition to floor rugs.
The Barns of Rose Hill is located at 95 Chalmers Court. The exhibit can be seen free of charge when the Barns are open — from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
