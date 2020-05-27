WINCHESTER — Construction of a new mausoleum and chapel continues in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Cemetery Superintendent Donald E. Shade said on Tuesday the new internment facility could be ready as soon as August, depending on the weather.
The mausoleum will accommodate 588 caskets and 400 urns, occupying a plot along South Pleasant Valley Road that is large enough for 168 traditional graves.
While the mausoleum can hold five times as many remains as the ground itself, Shade said there are no immediate concerns of running out of space in Mount Hebron.
“We have a hundred years to go just doing normal graves,” he said.
The mausoleum will include an indoor chapel.
Crypt prices in the Mount Hebron mausoleum will vary based on the vault’s size and location. In addition to spaces for single caskets and urns, customers will be able to purchase two-casket vaults and select from indoor or outdoor crypts. There will also be crypts for cremated remains that feature glass doors, allowing loved ones to see the urns inside and add mementos to the vaults. Shade said final prices for individual crypts will be determined by the cemetery’s board of directors closer to the facility’s opening date.
In time, the mausoleum will be flanked by a pair of columbariums — smaller internment structures with dozens of individual compartments for cremated remains. Shade said the long-term plan is to build several more mausoleums and columbariums throughout the cemetery.
Anyone interested in reserving space in the new mausoleum along South Pleasant Valley Road can contact Shade at 540-662-4868 or donald@mthebroncemetery.org. Names will be added to a waiting list and, when the mausoleum prepares to open, those people will have first choice of crypts.
Mount Hebron Cemetery is comprised of four different burial grounds in a single enclosure that occupies 56 acres of land near downtown Winchester. Its oldest grave dates to 1769. For more information, visit mthebroncemetery.org.
