BERRYVILLE — Work is progressing slowly but surely to reduce traffic congestion in Clarke County near the Loudoun County line, a state official said.
Clarke is in the Staunton District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT); Loudoun is in the Northern Virginia District. Both districts are involved in efforts to make improvements to the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at the Staunton District’s regional office in Edinburg.
VDOT already has banned through-truck traffic along Route 601. Carter said he anticipates signs denoting the ban soon will be posted along Va. 7. Then the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office can start enforcing it, he said.
“I’m embarrassed it’s taken two years to get it done,” Carter told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
He didn’t elaborate while addressing the board. Asked by The Winchester Star afterward why it has taken so long, he attributed the delay to “making sure all the Is are dotted and Ts are crossed” — essentially, bureaucracy within VDOT.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss has described traffic congestion as “a serious problem up on the mountain.” In November, he told state lawmakers the problem has reached crisis level.
According to county officials, heavy traffic and speeding along Va. 7 make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the four-lane, divided highway. The traffic hinders vehicles making turns from Route 601 onto Va. 7, as well as from the narrow side road onto the highway. Backups — which they blame largely on Bear Chase Brewing Co. customers — occur along Route 601 near the intersection, especially on weekends. And, customers illegally park along the road and wherever they can, apparently because the brewery’s parking lot can’t accommodate all of their vehicles.
The brewery is in Loudoun, as are portions of Route 601, according to Carter.
The Northern Virginia District is working on plans to extend the westbound left turn lane along Va. 7 at the intersection, Carter said. The Staunton District’s responsibility for the project will be relocating equipment boxes and wiring for the flashing yellow caution lights, he said.
He anticipates the turn lane will be extended by 150-200 feet.
VDOT project designers have “taken it down about as far as they can go without filling in some of the median strip,” Carter said.
He didn’t have an estimate for how soon the project will be done.
Traffic studies from 2019 show an average of about 25,000 vehicles travel the portion of Va. 7 around the Clarke/Loudoun county line daily, while an average of about 1,900 vehicles along Route 601 go through the intersection each day, Carter said.
However, traffic has declined throughout the Staunton District during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, such as by people working from home via the internet rather than going into their offices. He had no data as to how much traffic has gotten lighter along Va. 7 or Route 601.
This spring, VDOT aims to update traffic data for use in figuring out further improvements needed around the intersection. Carter said traffic will be monitored on two weekends, probably from Friday through Monday, because those are “high volume times.” By then, more tourism should be occurring, such as by more people hiking along the Appalachian Trail, he said.
Carter mentioned two ways that transportation projects can be funded. One is through 50-50 cost-sharing between VDOT and localities. The other involves the transportation department funding entire projects through its Smart Scale program. Amid funding commitments for other projects, though, it could take six or seven years for Clarke to get Smart Scale money for improvements to Va. 7 and Route 601, he said.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, emphasized the county isn’t considering helping to fund any such improvements because “we feel Loudoun County’s land-use policies are to blame” for traffic problems around the intersection.
“We may in the future,” he said, “but not today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.