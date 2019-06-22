WINCHESTER — Plans are in the works to give further public recognition to two of the Winchester area's most notable natives, Spottswood Poles and Willa Cather.
Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns said Thursday a nomination form is being prepared to erect a state historical highway marker for Poles, and an application has already been submitted to add Cather's name to a Richmond monument that honors Virginia's most prominent women.
Poles, who was born in Winchester on Dec. 9, 1887, was a standout baseball player in the Negro leagues who many people argue should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He has been denied entry because shoddy record keeping during his playing years of 1906 through 1923 only include two complete seasons, and the Hall of Fame requires data from a minimum of four seasons.
Poles took a short break from his baseball career to enlist with the Army’s 369th Infantry Regiment — the legendary Harlem Hellfighters — during World War I. During his single year of military service, he earned five battle stars and a Purple Heart.
Despite his accomplishments on ballfields and battlefields, it took a century for his hometown to honor Poles publicly. A street in Jim Barnett Park was named after him last month, and an interpretive marker at the park's Bridgeforth Stadium was dedicated on June 14, which was designated as Spottswood Poles Night.
"We hope to continue the recognitions," said Kerns, who started the push to honor Poles in August. "Next on the agenda is to get a Virginia historical highway marker [from the state Department of Transportation] developed. The cost of that is about $1,700."
Kerns said he is looking for private investors to cover that cost. He has not requested any government funding from the city of Winchester.
The nomination form for a historical highway marker for Poles has been completed and totals 14 pages. Kerns said it will be submitted to the state by Sept. 1 so it can be considered for acceptance later this year.
A separate state nomination has already been submitted in an attempt to correct what some consider to be an oversight by the Virginia Women's Monument Commission.
A monument to honor 230 of Virginia's most prominent women was erected last year in Richmond's Capitol Square. It included the name of country music legend Patsy Cline, who was born in Winchester, but omitted Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cather, a native of Frederick County who left Virginia when she was 9 and never returned to live here.
Kerns said the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board worked with the Nebraska-based Willa Cather Foundation earlier this year to prepare documentation aimed at adding Cather's name to the monument's Wall of Honor.
"The response we got back was that they are gathering nominations, and they anticipate making another round of additions to that monument in four or five years," Kerns said. "I will continue to make quick little reminders on a yearly basis."
Cather was born near Gore on Dec. 7, 1873, and her family moved to Nebraska in 1883. She is best known for her trilogy of books about frontier life on the prairie — “O Pioneers!” (1913), “The Song of the Lark” (1915) and “My Antonia” (1918) — but her final novel, 1940’s “Sapphira and the Slave Girl,” was set in the Back Creek Valley of Frederick County.
This week, scholars from around the world gathered in Winchester for the 17th International Willa Cather Seminar at Shenandoah University. The event included a tour of Cather's childhood home, Willow Shade, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.