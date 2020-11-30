BOYCE — Work is continuing on a capital improvements plan for the town.
A first draft has been prepared for the Boyce Planning Commission to mull, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
“We’re making progress,” Winsatt said. “It’s just taking a while to get it done.”
Generally, a capital improvements plan identifies projects and other major expenses, such as equipment purchases, which local officials anticipate will be needed in the next few years. The plan helps officials determine when the locality can best afford to pursue the projects and/or make the purchases, and from where the money could come. Examples of the latter include budgeting for an expense, dipping into savings or borrowing the money.
Boyce’s plan is being prepared with assistance from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, an organization that helps localities plan for land use, transportation, housing and community services needs, among others.
Sidewalk improvements are sure to be included in the plan, officials have said.
During the summer of 2019, residents told the council they would rather that Boyce — population about 600 — spend some of its limited funds on repairing sidewalks instead of developing a small recreational park. The town developed a map showing where hazards such as broken concrete and steep slopes exist on local sidewalks. Many of the hazards are along East and West Main Street.
The town aims to use some of the $160,000 it put aside in a capital improvement fund to repair the sidewalks. The Virginia Department of Transportation has indicated it’s unlikely that Boyce would receive any state funds in the near future for that purpose.
A timetable calls for Boyce to adopt the capital improvements plan following a public hearing in February. The council wants the planning commission, which advises the panel on land-use and general planning issues, to review the document first to determine whether it needs additions or other changes, according to Winsatt.
After the plan, town officials aim to embark on preparing a comprehensive plan for Boyce. A comprehensive plan typically specifies a community’s goals for the future and how it intends to achieve them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.