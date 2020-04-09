BERRYVILLE — Work is continuing on a small revision to the boundary between Clarke and Warren counties.
According to Clarke officials, the boundary is being redrawn so nine homes and a fire department in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District will be in Warren, as was originally believed.
Homeowners apparently have been paying taxes to Warren, and they have voted in that county and their children have gone to schools there since at least the 1970s. Global Information System (GIS) technology has revealed, though, that the properties actually are in Clarke.
Those affected have indicated they would like to be in Warren, and Clarke officials have said that is fine with them.
In 2018, licensed land surveyor Stuart Dunn stated in a letter to Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley and David Ash, Clarke’s former county administrator, that the boundary line between the counties was drawn in 1836 and a description relied on trees and other natural features instead of any landmarks.
Officials are waiting for the final tasks associated with the boundary adjustment to be finished by a surveyor, said Chris Boies, Clarke’s current county administrator. He said that having worked for the county only since December, he does not yet know full details of the project.
“I’ve got to get up to speed on it,” Boies said. However, matters pertaining to budgeting for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 and controlling the spread of the coronavirus in Clarke County are taking precedence, he indicated.
After the survey work is completed, final details of the project will be shared with affected property owners. Both the Clarke County and Warren County boards of supervisors will need to hold public hearings. Boies said it might be possible for the boards to hold a joint hearing.
“Certainly anyone who’s impacted will receive notification” about things they need to know before the hearings, he said.
