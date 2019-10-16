WINCHESTER — Updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan means more than adding and revising its content. It’s equally important to get rid of information that’s no longer correct.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Winchester Planning Commission encountered several holdover items from as far back as a decade ago that no longer hold true. The most glaring example was a sentence in the chapter on economic sustainability:
”The city’s recent economic trends are not sustainable and jeopardize its historic role as commercial hub.”
“That line, I believe, is a carryover from 2011,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said. “It’s definitely something that needs to be cleaned up and rewritten.”
The city’s economic health in 2011, in the aftermath of a worldwide economic recession, was vastly different than it is today. Hershberger said Winchester is now on solid economic footing.
The city’s improved economic health is evidenced in data throughout the Comprehensive Plan, which is being updated to account for current trends and needs.
For example, salaries for a range of professions have increased since the Virginia Employment Commission published its Census of Employment and Wages in 2010. Federal employees who lived in Winchester and were earning $1,682 per week in 2010 are now paid $1,858, the latest census states, and retail employees’ average weekly pay in the city went from $421 to $532.
That’s not to say everyone is doing better. Of the 125,769 people that live in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, 10,460 are at or below the federal poverty level and cannot afford essentials like food and housing. Another 37,560 people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley are designated as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — and have little to no money left each month after paying bills and buying groceries.
Fifteen percent of the region’s impoverished population, and 26% of its ALICE individuals — live in Winchester, according to figures recently added to the Comprehensive Plan.
“This is particularly important in terms of housing affordability,” said Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans, indicating the latest plan revision should address the need for lower-cost houses and apartments in the city.
The Comprehensive Plan serves as a blueprint for Winchester’s future, defining the city’s development, infrastructure and residential goals. The current update is incorporating feedback from more than 700 city residents and workers that participated in an online survey and four public input sessions from May through August.
A public hearing on the suggested changes is expected to be held by the end of next month, followed by additional revisions and more public hearings. City Council is expected to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan in April.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Katt Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.