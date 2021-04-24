WINCHESTER — After two years of planning and preparation, the Winchester Parking Authority is switching over to a new automated system for monthly parkers in its four downtown garages.
Installation is scheduled to begin Sunday and continue until May 4.
Once the new automated gates are in place, people who rent parking spaces by the month will no longer be able to use the keycards previously assigned to them by the Winchester Parking Authority. Entry and exit will only be granted to those who are displaying one of the specially coded windshield stickers the authority has been distributing to existing customers over the past two months.
“We’ve been working diligently to convert all of our 1,100 monthly clients, but there are still a couple of hundred that we are trying to make contact with,” Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said this week.
The first customers to be affected by the changeover are those who use Braddock Street Autopark. Crews are scheduled to install the new automated gates on Sunday, which will require closing the garage to hourly parkers until the work is finished late Sunday evening. MacKnight said the autopark will remain open to monthly parkers during the installation process.
“They just need to show us their keycards and we’ll let them in and out,” he said.
Once the new equipment is in place Sunday night, monthly parkers will need a new windshield sticker to access the garage. The new automated equipment will automatically read a code on the sticker, keeping track of when a customer’s vehicle is using a garage. Customers can also use a special QR code to park any other vehicle they own, but only one of their vehicles can use the garages at a time.
The remaining three garages will be fitted with the new automated equipment as follows:
George Washington Autopark — The Cameron Street entrance will be shut down for new equipment installation on Monday, and the Kent Street entrance will be closed for installation on Tuesday. Monthly parkers can use their keycards on Monday but will need the windshield sticker for access starting on Tuesday.
Court Square Autopark — The Cameron Street side will be shut down for new equipment installation on Wednesday, and the Kent Street entrance will be closed for installation on Thursday. Monthly parkers can use their keycards on Wednesday but will need the windshield sticker for access starting on Thursday.
Loudoun Autopark — The Fairfax Street side will be shut down for new equipment installation on May 3, and the Baker Street entrance will be closed for installation on May 4. Monthly parkers can use their keycards on May 3 but will need the windshield sticker for access starting on May 4.
What happens if a driver doesn’t have a windshield sticker by the time equipment installation is complete?
“They’re not going to be able to get into the garage,” MacKnight said. “They have to come over to the [Winchester Parking Authority] office to sign their new [monthly parking] lease and get a new windshield sticker.”
The authority’s office is located on the ground floor of the George Washington Autopark, 128 N. Cameron St., and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monthly rental terms have not changed in the new leases; standard spaces still cost $50 per month in each of the four garages.
“We are well versed in signing people up and getting their new windshield tags since we’ve done about 900 of them now,” MacKnight said with a laugh. “If somebody comes over, we can take care of their windshield tag and new lease fairly quickly.”
The switch to the new automated equipment also includes an updated payment option for hourly parkers. Each autopark is getting walk-up payment stations where customers can pay for their parking sessions with cash, credit cards and debit cards. There will also be new drive-through payment stations at the exit gates that only accept credit and debit cards.
Anyone with questions about the new automated parking system can contact the Winchester Parking Authority at wincparking@winchesterva.gov or 540-722-7575.
