BERRYVILLE — Efforts to upgrade a dilapidated log cabin in the Josephine City Historic District have begun.
Historic preservation specialist Bill Wine and his assistant, Shane Sawyer, were at the cabin at 112 Josephine St. on Wednesday working to stabilize it.
Erected in the 1870s, the cabin is the only original structure in the district existing as it was built. Yet it’s been boarded up for years. Some of its oak logs have deteriorated over time.
The cabin is one of four structures — including three along Josephine Street — currently targeted by the town under a blight abatement plan.
“It’s dilapidated,” Wine said, “but it’s definitely restorable.”
He mentioned that he’s seen many old structures in worse condition.
“The metal roof is what’s saved this house,” Wine mentioned. “It’s kept the water out. Water’s a major enemy to old buildings.”
Stabilizing the cabin will keep it from shifting as he and Sawyer do work on its foundation, he said.
Ultimately, the property owners must develop a plan to fully restore the cabin and get the work done, said Wine. He doesn’t yet know if he’ll be involved in that effort.
Donna Richardson, an heir to the property, has said she envisions the cabin eventually becoming a secondary location for the Josephine Street Community Museum, open periodically for the public to visit.
The Josephine City Historic District, once a single-street community developed by freed slaves, is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Berryville annexed the neighborhood in the late 1980s.
