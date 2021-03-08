A West Virginia man died from injuries sustained early Friday morning while helping with the cleanup of a train derailment at the Riverton Junction.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, emergency personnel from the Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene where a worker was critically injured while assisting with the cleanup effort from the Thursday afternoon train derailment, according to a news release from the Front Royal Police Department.
Upon arrival, it was determined that Willie Ezra Phillips, 36, of Lesage, West Virginia, had suffered fatal injuries resulting from the accident, the release states.
The release did not mention what the injuries were or what the accident was, and Front Royal Police Capt. Crystal Cline declined to say what those were. No foul play is suspected, the release states.
Upon request of the Norfolk Southern Railway, Front Royal police detectives initiated a death investigation, the release states. An investigator from the Northern District of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be released, the release states.
The derailment of about 15 cars on a Norfolk Southern train occurred at the Riverton Junction off Depot Avenue and behind East 19th Street in Front Royal at around 1 p.m. Thursday. No hazardous materials were involved in the derailment and there were no injuries reported Thursday.
Initial reports indicate that the rail cars that derailed were hauling wood pulp board and steel plates, but the released contents were not yet confirmed, Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, media relations manager with Norfolk Southern, stated in an email to The Northern Virginia Daily on Thursday.
The mixed-freight train was en route from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Allentown, Pennsylvania, when the train derailed. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
McDonnell Bradshaw did not yet have a timeline of cleanup and restoration efforts Thursday. She did not return a request for comment on Friday.
