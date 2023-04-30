Working by George

Lorenzo Villetoro, an employee of Vision Restoration and Contracting in Winchester, nails a piece of roofing trim in place on a building behind the bronze statue of a young George Washington as a surveyor Thursday while constructing new restrooms at George Washington's Office Museum at West Cork and South Braddock streets in downtown Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

