RIGHT: A tug-of-war competition between 4-H members was part of a team building exercise that also included a scavenger hunt Tuesday at the Clarke County Fair. Leading the pull at left is Finn Whalen, 9, of Clarke County. BELOW RIGHT: Hogs nap in the swine barn at the 68th Clarke County Fair in Berryville Tuesday. The swine show starts at 4 p.m. Thursday. BELOW: Koulton Koon, 9, of Clarke County, shows his rabbit, Oreo, to judge Brianne Hitt, a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association for 24 years, during the 68th Clarke County Fair. This is the first year Koulton has participated in rabbit showmanship. Hitt has been judging rabbits at the fair since 2005.
