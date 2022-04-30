WINCHESTER — People can change the world for the better by working together, all the while seeking help from God, minister and motivational speaker Kim Sharp believes.
Sharp, the keynote guest during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Prayer Luncheon on Friday, acknowledged that the pandemic and other world problems have left many people feeling isolated and down.
They feel like they’re trapped in fragile clay jars, she told the enormous crowd at the luncheon, held at Fellowship Bible Church on Middle Road.
But when people combine their efforts to help the world, “we will be impactful because of who we serve” as Christians, Sharp said.
An Indiana native, Sharp is an ordained Assemblies of God minister. She worked as a victim advocate for a county prosecutor’s office in that state until a month ago when her denomination’s General Council hired her as director of national girls’ ministries.
She graduated from North Central University in Minneapolis, where she later worked in the Student Life Department and became dean of women. Three years ago, she established the Indy School of Leadership at the university.
Sharpe is traveling the world, sharing a message of hope through Jesus Christ.
As Christians, “we are carriers of light in those fragile clay jars,” said Sharp.
“Something we should be pumping into our clay jars,” she said, is that by having faith and trust in Christ, he will help them overcome any problems they encounter.
The Bible teaches that Christ, as God’s son, died on the cross — and then arose from the dead — to forgive and save Christians from their sins. However, Christ is God in human form, too, and therefore omnipotent.
“We must team up with Jesus so his purposes (which also are God’s purposes) are accomplished here on Earth,” Sharpe said.
Whether seeking help for themselves or society, as believers, “we are never abandoned by God,” she emphasized.
“God is good. He is good all the time,” said the Rev. Mark Carey, pastor of Fellowship Bible Church.
Friday’s sunshine and comfortable temperatures must have been proof that God was looking out for the Apple Blossom Festival, he asserted.
“It’s a little chillier than normal, but it’s not raining and it’s not piping hot,” said former Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, who spoke briefly.
That makes it easier for people to socialize and share love and friendship during the festival, Foreman said.
Scott Briggs, vice president of human resources for Knouse Foods/Musselman’s, the luncheon’s title sponsor, encouraged attendees to spend time admiring nature’s beauty now that spring has arrived.
While doing so, “experience the joy of walking with, listening to and talking with our Lord,” Briggs said.
“Take in the blossoms and all the springtime beauty we celebrate,” said Apple Blossom Executive Director Brad Veach.
As activities continue today and Sunday, “let’s all go have blooming good times,” added festival President Tommy Price.
Carey called the luncheon “the premier event of Apple Blossom” because it enables people to celebrate the one who ultimately enables them to celebrate.
In prayer, he told God that all of the time and effort that people have put into organizing this year’s festival is “our offering to you.”
Another special guest at the luncheon was Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard, who gave a brief inspirational message.
Sheppard recalled having a tough time finding a job, amid the pandemic, after graduating from Liberty University in 2020. But that experience was valuable, she indicated, because it helped her find a common bond with many people she met while traveling the state as Miss Virginia, she said.
By allowing someone to go through struggles, “God is always shaping you and refining you” as a person, Sheppard said.
