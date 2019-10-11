WINCHESTER — City Council is considering changes to Winchester’s residential trash collection service.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told council at its Tuesday evening work session that the current practice of having sanitation workers pick up trash cans that weigh up to 75 pounds each and empty them into a truck is physically grueling.
Trash is collected in all types of weather conditions, and each sanitation worker lifts an average of 7.2 tons of trash per day.
“I think this job is one of the most difficult in the city,” Eisenach said. “I couldn’t do it.”
It can also be dangerous. Eisenach said his department’s staff of 11 sanitation workers has sustained 12 significant injuries since the start of 2018, resulting in 232 days of missed work and another 359 days of restricted activities.
The high injury rate and physical demands, coupled with a strong job market in the Winchester area, has led to a high turnover rate. Eisenach said nine of the department’s 11 sanitation workers have left and been replaced in the past year.
Eisenach’s proposed solution is to switch to a new trash collection method where citizens are provided with roll-off containers that can be hooked to a tipping bar and emptied into a truck, greatly reducing the amount of lifting required of sanitation workers.
Roll-off containers and tipping bars would also allow trash to be collected by two employees, rather than the three currently required.
In some areas, a mechanical arm controlled from inside the truck could be used to pick up and empty containers, requiring just one sanitation worker on the collection route.
It would cost an estimated $700,000 to buy new containers and convert the city’s fleet of collection vehicles, Eisenach said, but grants are available that could offset the expense.
Eisenach said the changes could be phased in over a two- or three-year period, assuming City Council is interested in making the switch.
Council is also contemplating the purchase of a glass crusher that would end the practice of hauling discarded glass products to a facility in Fairfax. Eisenach said crushers can be purchased for $50,000, and the crushed glass could be used to line the soil at the regional landfill in Frederick County.
Eisenach’s presentation was for information only and council took no action. It is not certain when or if the issue will be presented as a formal request.
In other business at Tuesday’s work session and business meeting, City Council:
Unanimously agreed to forward an amendment to Winchester’s 2016 land contribution and development rights agreement with Timothy Mellon, who is developing Patsy Cline Memorial Park in the 600 block of South Kent Street. The revisions include clarifications of Mellon’s commitment to perform work on the Green Circle Trail behind the park, the conveyance of property at 616 S. Kent St. to the nonprofit group Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., and give Mellon until July 16, 2022, to complete the park.
Unanimously agreed to refund a total of $22,679.63 in erroneously billed personal property taxes.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to rezone 0.2 acre of land at the corner of East Fairfax Lane and National Avenue from Limited High-Density Residential (HR-1) to Central Business (B-1), providing additional green space for a proposed residential and commercial complex planned at the corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
Unanimously approved the reappointments of William Pifer to a four-year term on the Winchester Regional Airport Authority, ending Oct. 7, 2023, and Jeremy Nichols to a two-year term on the OPEB Finance Board, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
