ROUND HILL — The landscaping employee who police said was killed Tuesday when he was run over by a runaway truck he was attempting to stop has been identified.
Nathaniel Lee McCoy, 37 of Stephens City, died around 10:55 a.m. in the road outside a home in the 200 block of Woodfield Lane in Frederick County, where landscaping and construction work was being done. He had worked for A Cut Above Landscaping and Lawn Care, a county company that merged with Advantage Property Management last year.
Advantage President Tyler W. Stine said Wednesday that McCoy, who was hired in 2013, was the company’s hardscape and mowing superintendent. Hardscape landscaping refers to work with bricks, concrete and stone. Stine said McCoy was working on the base layers of a decorative stone wall that was being built at the home. The truck was carrying cinder blocks.
Stine described McCoy as a close friend and dedicated employee. He had worked in the industry since he was a young man and was well-liked by co-workers.
“It’s a tragedy for all of us,” Stine said. “Many of us have known him a long time and the ones who’ve known him a short time feel like they’ve known him for an eternity. He was a good friend and will be deeply missed by many.”
Besides the county Sheriff’s Office, McCoy’s death is being investigated by the Virginia Department of Labor’s Occupational, Safety and Health Administration, a standard procedure when a workplace death occurs. McCoy’s company has no record of violations, according to the federal OSHA website.
Jennifer L. Rose, Virginia OSHA spokeswoman, said in an email that inspectors from the agency’s Roanoke region, which includes Clarke and Frederick counties, are investigating. She said no preliminary findings or information, such as how the truck got away, would be released.
“The onsite visit includes observing the scene, doing interviews and reviewing written programs and records,” Rose said. “The officer then has up to six months to issue any citations, if warranted.”
Rose said OSHA has between 40 to 50 inspectors statewide with five to 10 per regional office. Virginia is split into four regions with three satellite offices.
Besides workplace deaths, the state OSHA, which receives half if its funding from the federal OSHA, investigates when three or more employees are hospitalized or when a worker is blinded or has a limb amputated.
McCoy is one of 37 workers killed in workplace accidents in Virginia this year through Tuesday, according to Rose. There were 57 last year.
