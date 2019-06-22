WINCHESTER — Construction has started on a four-lane bridge over Interstate 81 that's part of a project that will extend the new Crossover Boulevard to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
The project aims to ease traffic congestion and prepare for future development in eastern Frederick County.
Next week, construction crews will install concrete barriers along the left shoulder of I-81, between mile marker 311.9 and 313.1, weather permitting, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). This will result in overnight left lane closures from Monday to Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The barriers are expected to remain in place through September 2019 as a bridge pier is constructed in the median. The speed limit in that area will be reduced to 60 miles per hour during construction.
Winchester-based Perry Engineering was awarded a $17.6 million contract to build the bridge. The company was given notice to proceed with work on May 14.
In January, Winchester completed its $1.9 million portion of Crossover Boulevard, extending Tevis Street between Papermill Road and I-81. The extension ends about a third of a mile from I-81. Frederick County's portion of the project will take Crossover Boulevard over I-81 and have it cut through the planned Heritage Commons development, east of Winchester, where Baltimore-based MMA Capital Management plans to build 645 residential units and at least 107,500 square feet of commercial space on a 150-acre site. MMA, the property’s owner, has not said when development will begin.
The Heritage Commons developers will match VDOT funds to build the bridge. They also will match state funds to build a traffic circle on the Heritage Commons property and a four-lane extension of Crossover Boulevard from a traffic circle to the intersection of Front Royal Pike and Airport Road.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop says the roadwork should be completed by September of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.