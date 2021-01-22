BERRYVILLE — The work of skilled craftsmen is on display in a new exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hill.
The World of Wood exhibit features objects created by fine furniture makers, frame makers and wood turners.
Local Wood is the sponsor.
The exhibit can be seen from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Feb. 27. Admission is free.
Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or info@borh.org. The Barns are located at 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.