Friends of World War II veteran Bob Smith sing “Happy Birthday” from outside Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation in Winchester, where Smith lives, on his 97th birthday Tuesday. Outside due to coronavirus concerns are (from left)Tommy Magaha, Steve Link, Papa Smurf, Don Duvall, Bob Funkhouser and Pastor Steve Melester of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
