WINCHESTER — About 3,000 seventh-grade students from seven school divisions explored possible career options on Friday during the fifth annual World of Works Expo.
Friday’s event was held for the first time in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center at Shenandoah University. This is also the first year the expo was open to the public for two hours after the students left later in the afternoon.
Students came from Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren county public schools as well Winchester Public Schools. Students arrived in the morning through the early afternoon to explore 10 different worlds, or categories, of work.
About 75 employers registered for the Worlds of Work Expo, said Sally Michaels, event coordinator for the expo. The one-day event costs about $45,000, with about $20,000 coming from the federal Perkins grant allocated by the state, Michaels said. The rest of the funding for the expo comes from sponsors such as local businesses and community organizations.
The event was also shortened to one day. In previous years, the expo was held for two days.
The 10 career categories included agriculture, communications, construction, finance, health science, hospitality and tourism, information technology, manufacturing, public service and transportation and logistics.
The event Friday helped inspire several students to get one step closer to deciding what they may pursue as a career when they’re older.
Madi Mood, 12, a seventh grader from Adm. Richard E. Byrd Middle School, said the expo helped her realize she wants to work in the outdoors, possibly as a park ranger.
“I just love all the outdoor stuff,” Madi said.
Byrd Middle School seventh grader Anastasia Saunders, 12, said she might consider working in a pharmacy after her visit to the career expo. Anastasia added that she be interested in working closer with patients in the medical field but she’s sensitive to seeing blood.
The two also had an opportunity to hold a fire hose as it sprayed water on a target shaped as a house outside the event center.
Byrd Middle School seventh grader Laney Marshall, 12, said he particularly enjoyed watching others conduct CPR on fake bodies because she’s thinking about a nursing career. She said she also thought it was interesting to look at a house through a virtual reality system provided by a local Realtor.
Another Byrd Middle School seventh grader Hannahbeth Corbin, 12, said she likes the idea of working as a police officer in a jail or in construction after attending the career expo.
Worlds of Work estimates that it costs $16 per student to attend.
One of the newer exhibitors at the expo this year included the Winchester Regional Airport, which gave students and the public the opportunity to simulate what it’s like to fly and land a plane using monitors and a control system.
Leslie Melanson, manager and flight instructor at Av-Ed Flight School, said at least a dozen students said they were interested in taking flying lessons during the expo. She said she will definitely return for next year’s expo.
“I had to convince a lot of them that it’s not for crashing,” Melanson said about the flight simulation at the expo.
