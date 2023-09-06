WINCHESTER — Three Winchester churches are uniting this weekend to show their Pride.
The Exchange Mennonite church, Shenandoah Valley Metropolitan Community Church and Bethel Lutheran Church will partner at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 50/50 Taphouse, 29 W. Cork St. in Winchester, for a worship service catered to the community's LGBTQIA residents.
"We believe that God loves all of God's children," Pastor Chris Scott of The Exchange said this week.
Scott said Sunday's service, which is separate from Saturday's Winchester Pride celebration at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, is designed to show love and acceptance for those who are frequently mistreated and frowned upon due to their sexual preferences.
"Everybody's welcome," he said. "You don't have to be a member of the LGBTQIA community to attend. We can stand side by side with siblings in faith."
The message that will be delivered is one of love, inclusion and hope, which Scott admitted are not sentiments shared by all religious organizations.
"Certainly the Christian church has a complex and often not good history, an often painful history, regarding its treatment of LGBTQIA members, and we've had many, many denominations that have perpetuated discrimination and exclusion against LGBTQIA folks," Scott said. "We are part of a growing movement within faith that is working to fix some of the past wrongs and hopefully create more inclusive and affirming spaces. Spirituality should be a source of love and healing and affirmation of all people, including LGBTQIA folks."
In addition to an uplifting sermon, Scott said Sunday's Pride service will include singing, harp music, scripture readings and communion.
"We want people to know they're loved and cared for by God and so many others," he said.
While there is no admission fee, a collection will be taken during the worship service.
"We're taking up an offering because it's church and you have to," Scott said with a laugh.
All the money collected will be donated to the nonprofit Aids Response Effort (ARE) of Winchester to help with its ongoing efforts to open a Winchester branch of the Staunton-based Shenandoah LGBTQ Center. The facility would connect local LGBTQIA residents with support services, safe spaces, health care providers, educational initiatives and community events, and advocate for equal rights for everyone regardless of sexual preference.
The patio at 50/50 Taphouse will open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, which is two hours before the worship service begins. Scott invited all attendees to show up early and purchase a meal from the restaurant as a way of saying thanks for donating space for the event.
