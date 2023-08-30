WINCHESTER — Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are normally opportunities for organizations to celebrate something new.
That was not the case at Saturday’s event behind James Wood Middle School on Amherst Street, which was delayed two years because of COVID. In a way, though, the ceremony to celebrate the Frederick County inline hockey and outdoor ball rink was even better than a grand opening, because everyone could take comfort in the facility’s established success.
Representatives from the Washington Capitals, Frederick County Public Schools and the Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance (TOVHA) came together to speak in front of a crowd of approximately 100 people. Formed in 2017 to promote hockey in the area, TOVHA proposed building the facility to FCPS, and the Washington Capitals contributed $165,000 from the National Hockey League’s Industry Growth Fund toward its construction.
Though the Capitals held a Try Hockey for Free Ball Hockey Clinic after the 12-minute ceremony was over, TOVHA places most of its emphasis on inline hockey and uses the facility for league play. League membership has steadily progressed over two years and now features about 80 to 90 people.
Clinics for ball hockey — which allows children to play in sneakers instead of skates — could lead to a love for inline hockey, something that many of Saturday’s attendees definitely possess.
Thirteen-year-old Katie Barker said she has been playing inline hockey “basically since I could walk.” (The sport was offered at the Winchester Sportsplex prior to 2019.) She’s grateful that she can take advantage of the outdoor facility at James Wood Middle School.
“[Inline hockey] is something that I’m good at, and I just really enjoy it,” Barker said. “It’s nice to be outside here in the spring when the weather’s nice out. [The facility] has given us more freedom, and it’s something new for the community.”
TOVHA broke ground on the rink located on the site of a former tennis court in September of 2020 and opened the facility in the fall of 2021. Katie’s father is Patrick Barker, the Frederick County Economic Development Authority executive director and TOVHA president. Barker said TOVHA organized fundraising that helped pay for the rink pad, which cost more than $30,000. TOVHSA also reached out to W&L Construction and Carmeuse, two companies that donated asphalt and stone, respectively, for the 70-foot by 150-foot facility, which has a scoreboard and lights.
The agreement with FCPS also allows for use of the rink for physical education classes. According to the Capitals communications department, the Capitals donated 710 sticks, 540 balls, 180 pucks and 36 nets to FCPS schools.
The James Wood Middle School facility is one of 14 rinks the Washington Capitals have refurbished or built in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia (two of them are in Martinsburg). Andrew Nash, the Capitals manager of youth hockey development, expressed during the ceremony that the Capitals invest in these rinks so everyone in the general public can use them. Barker said Frederick County Parks & Recreation has open skating sessions on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m., and TOVHA holds public skating sessions throughout the year.
Barker said TOVHA is definitely pleased with the community’s response over the past two years to the facility, which is open year-round. TOVHA also holds camps in the winter and summer to introduce people to the sport. Fall and spring inline leagues featuring mostly Sunday play (the fall league starts Sept. 10 and runs through December) are for boys and girls age 4-18. Teams are guaranteed at least eight games and 12 sessions of hockey.
This fall, TOVHA will offer a developmental league for beginners as well as recreational leagues for children age 4-18 (one division is for players for age 4-8; the rest of the players will not play anyone more than four years older than them in their division).
TOVHA also holds camps throughout the year to generate interest, and it makes it affordable. Patrick Barker said it can cost $200-$300 to purchase hockey equipment such as a mouth guard, helmet, inline skates, gloves, elbow pads, shoulder pads, knee pads and a hockey stick. But TOVHA allows people to rent gear for $25 for the entire season. Barker said being able to rent helps when a growing child needs new equipment.
“We’re trying to give the youth another activity to work off of,” Barker said. “Get them outside, get them active, let them work on teamwork, sportsmanship, build some confidence. We’re a teamwork-focused and fun-first-focused operation.”
Barker said while TOVHA’s current focus is youth inline hockey programming, it does offer ball hockey pick-up sessions at times throughout the year, mainly in the summer. Barker said a ball hockey league could be something under consideration in the summer of 2024.
Several members of FCPS expressed their appreciation for the facility.
“This rink is a place where children and families from our region will be able to engage in the exhilarating world of hockey, fostering skills, teamwork, and a passion for healthy competition,” said Frederick County School Board chair Brandon Monk.
Even though the Capitals are obviously known for what they do on the ice, Nash said the organization invests in inline hockey because there aren’t a lot of ice hockey rinks in the Washington, D.C., area, and ice hockey equipment is even more expensive.
Nash said Saturday’s event was the second free clinic at James Wood Middle conducted by the Caps, but they plan on holding them more frequently in the future. For example, the Caps are coming back once in September and once in October (go to capsyouthhockey.com for more information). Four members of their youth hockey development part-time staff ran the clinic Saturday, which had stations featuring stickhandling, passing, shooting and small games.
“We’re trying to build off the momentum of this big announcement, try to get some more kids onto the rink to try hockey with these free opportunities, and push them into [the TOVHA] league,” Nash said. “Some of the rinks we’ve built don’t have a local community organization that keeps them continuing to play.”
Addy Decker, 14, doesn’t plan on stopping. Like her friend Katie Barker, Decker has also been playing inline hockey for much of the past decade.
“I enjoy the friendships,” Decker said. “It’s very nice having it outside in the fresh air. I think [this facility] brings people together a lot more rather than being inside.”
Dustin Butcher, the executive director of the local Blue Ridge United soccer organization, was at Saturday’s ceremony with his sister Hailey, 11, and his son Landon, 7, each of whom have experience with inline hockey. Landon played in the TOVHA spring inline hockey league this year.
Landon said he enjoys watching ice hockey. As far as inline hockey, he said he likes scoring goals, but in the future he’s looking to take up the family tradition of playing goalie (Dustin starred as a keeper at Sherando High School from 2005-08, then played at George Mason University).
Dustin feels it’s important to try out a variety of sports, and he’s glad inline hockey is an option. Landon also plays soccer and Hailey plays volleyball.
“Being able to come here and watch this is great,” said Dustin, a lifelong fan of the Washington Capitals. “Patrick [Barker] does an excellent job of doing what he’s doing. He’s been a guy that I’ve really admired here, and I’ve been able to bounce some ideas off him for my own role [in Blue Ridge United]. It’s a great chance for the kids to do something different.”
For more information on playing opportunities at the rink, go to topofvirginiahockey.com. The deadline to register for fall league play is Sunday (Sept. 3).
