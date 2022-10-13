WINCHESTER — Carson Silva was in seventh grade when she attended her first Worlds of Work. On Thursday, the 15-year-old Handley High School student came back for her second — but this time as an event assistant.
During her first go-round a few years back, Carson said she checked out displays from dozens of regional employers but was most impressed with what she learned about nursing. That may be the career she pursues after completing school, but on Thursday morning, she was tasked with another job.
”I’m trying to block the kids,” Carson said while positioning herself in a parking lot at Shenandoah University and attempting to guide Worlds of Work (WoW) attendees toward the entrance to the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center.
As a member of Handley’s Interact Club, Carson was among numerous volunteers who helped to corral hundreds of area students attending the first day of the two-day Worlds of Work career fair.
Worlds of Work is an annual event sponsored by the economic development offices of Frederick County and Winchester. Organizer Shayla Rickard said the goal is to show young people a wide variety of career possibilities, some of which do not require a college degree.
“We’ve got 79 exhibitors,” said Rickard, business retention manager for the Frederick County Economic Development Authority. “We were supposed to have 80 but, unfortunately, somebody got sick.”
Participating companies ranged from utility providers, bankers and manufacturers to financial consultants, public safety agencies and agricultural firms.
”The kids all seem engaged and the employers have some fabulous activities set up for them,” Rickard said.
The latest iteration of WoW is for eighth graders from the city of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page and Rappahannock counties. By the time it concludes this afternoon, Rickard said approximately 3,000 students will have checked out the displays.
While it will be several years before any WoW attendees launch careers, Rickard said it’s good to show them job opportunities now so they can focus on high school courses that will help prepare them for the next stage of their lives.
”It’s a good chance for them to lay the foundation,” she said.
WoW also helps the exhibitors by giving them an opportunity to meet members of the future workforce and get them excited about the career possibilities awaiting them after high school.
”We’re kind of planting seeds with the kids, getting them thinking about what’s out there,” said Melinda Gardner, a member of the human resources team at the Edinburg-based telecommunications firm Shentel. “We’re a local company so somewhere down the road, we might actually hire some of these people.”
“We’re opening their eyes to possibilities,” added Rian Payne, a corporate recruiter with Winchester-based Trex Co. Inc. “I didn’t have this opportunity when I was in middle school and I ended up going all the way through college not knowing what I wanted to do after graduation.”
Thirteen-year-old David Cottingham of Frederick County Middle School discovered on Thursday he might want to consider a career with a utility company. He reached that conclusion after he was shown how to connect a circuit at the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative display.
”I have some family and friends who do it,” David said. “They say it’s a good job.”
Camden Harlow, 13, of Frederick County Middle School, said the exhibits from local law enforcement agencies were “pretty interesting,” but he sees himself following a different path.
”My plan is to go to college and study architecture or electrical engineering,” Camden said. “But I’m still young and have time to decide.”
Thirteen-year-old Frederick County Middle School student Hayden Black said he thinks he already knows what he’s going to do for a living.
”I’ll probably take over my dad’s company,” Hayden said. “He owns a mortgage company.”
Even though WoW has traditionally been an annual event since it was established in 2015, it has been held twice this year. Rickard said that’s because COVID-19 scuttled the expo in 2020 and ’21, so organizers held it in April of this year so another class of kids wouldn’t miss it. The event taking place now is intended to get WoW back on track to be held every autumn.
For more information about the Worlds of Work expo at Shenandoah University, visit https://bit.ly/3MxZdU4.
