WINCHESTER — Thousands of area eighth-graders converged on Shenandoah University Thursday and Friday to start envisioning their futures.
The students were attending Worlds of Work, an informational expo sponsored by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Winchester Economic Development Department to showcase career opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
"We had two years off because of COVID, so this is our first year back," Frederick County EDA Business Retention Manager Shayla Rickard said on Friday about the expo that was first held in 2015. "All the employers stepped up and were willing and able to come here for two days."
More than 70 businesses and organizations set up displays inside and outside of Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center with information and hands-on activities to inspire the young teens to think about their lives after high school.
Thousands of eighth-graders from schools in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties had the opportunity to try out things as diverse as assembling cabinets at the American Woodmark booth, navigating an obstacle course set up by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, repairing an electrical transformer brought in by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, learning to operate heavy equipment owned by Perry Engineering, piloting drones and controlling small robots at the Lord Fairfax Community College exhibit, using virtual reality goggles to simulate painting with a spray gun at the Dowell J. Howard Center display, seeing how to install plumbing fixtures at the Rosendin booth and much more.
"I think a total of 3,000 students will come through if you combine both days," Rickard said.
There were so many students and so many things to see and do, the Worlds of Work expo had to be split into zones. As one group of students checked out Zone 1, another was in Zone 2 and still another was in Zone 3.
"The kids have been wowed by the WOW event," Winchester Economic Development Department Business and Community Development Manager Vanessa Santiago said. "They've been blown away."
One of the most popular displays attracted students who were either interested in a healthcare career or just wanted to play with something gross. Valley Health let the eighth-graders handle real organs from livestock, including a pair of pig lungs that were connected to an artificial breather that made them expand and contract.
"It felt weird," Lyzie Scriva, an eighth-grader at Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, said after removing the surgical gown and gloves she had been wearing to make sure her street clothes didn't get stained with blood.
Graven Bender of Luray Middle School checked out displays on electrical circuitry and virtual reality.
"All of this is awesome," Graven said.
Classmate Alex Bowman said he loved the booths that featured virtual reality demonstrations.
"It felt like we were in a different reality," Alex said.
Chelsea Painter of Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock said she enjoyed the public safety displays in the parking lot.
"There's a police thing. That was my favorite of everything," Chelsea said.
"Mine was probably the virtual reality," added her classmate, Sarah Kuehle, who said she wants to be a professional photographer.
While the eighth-graders who attended Worlds of Work are still a few years away from entering the workforce, the event showed them what types of education or training they'll need to enter various professions and the amount of money they could make in their chosen fields.
Bryce Bailey of Luray Middle School left the expo knowing what he wants to do when he's an adult.
"Go to law school and be a lawyer," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.