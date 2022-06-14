WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department's Kids and Cops Camp returns next week for the first time since 2019.
Department spokesman Lt. Frank Myrtle said the annual summer camp for local children ages 9-12 had to be temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the coronavirus is still a potential threat, the number of campers for this year's event was reduced from 96 to 60 and all slots filled quickly when registration opened in April.
"In future years, we plan on building it back up to the 96 we had before," Myrtle said on Tuesday.
Kids and Cops Camp, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-24, will be based at the Rotary Shelter in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. Special activities such as swimming, roller skating and an excursion to a water park are planned throughout the week, and the final day will feature a kickball tournament and the presentation of awards.
A highlight of every Kids and Cops Camp is the completion of a community service project. This year's activity will be a free car wash from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 2210 Valor Drive in Winchester. While there will be no charge to have your vehicle washed, Myrtle said donations will be accepted.
"All proceeds go toward the [Frederick County/Winchester] Law Enforcement Foundation, which actually funds the camp," he said. "We'll put the money toward the next camp so the kids that come in will have the same opportunities these kids have."
Children who were too young for this year's Kids and Cops Camp can participate in the Winchester Police Department's Junior Citizen Police Academy, which will be held in three sessions starting next month.
The academy takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Timbrook Public Safety Center, 231 E. Piccadilly St., and is only offered to children ages 5-8 who live in Winchester.
This year's academy will be held on July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. Registration for the July 9 session opened on Thursday and all available slots were claimed within hours, so Myrtle advises parents to act quickly when it's time to sign up for the next two sessions.
"We limit those camps to 24 participants [each]," he said. "They fill up fast."
Registration for the August session opens on July 13, and signup for the September session begins on Aug. 17. Application forms will be posted at the Winchester Police Department's website, winchesterpolice.org.
There is no charge to enroll in the academy, which will give children the opportunity to be pretend police for the day. Participants will tour the Public Safety Center, take part in a morning briefing, dispatch a call for assistance, solve a crime by dusting for fingerprints and learn about the duties of animal control officers. They'll also run an obstacle course similar to those that police recruits must conquer during training.
For more information and to register for upcoming sessions of the Junior Citizen Police Academy, visit https://bit.ly/3tA6w56.
