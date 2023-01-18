WINCHESTER — Angie Cain cried Tuesday morning as she talked about how wonderful it was to be back home again.
Cain, the early childhood coordinator for Winchester Public Schools, was standing in the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St., which has been renovated and expanded into a 33,221-square-foot facility that is now the school system's new Central Administrative Office.
"I worked in this building for 17 years," Cain, who launched the system's Head Start program in 1990 and ran it out of the former Douglas School for nearly two decades, told about 60 of her colleagues as they awaited the arrival of moving trucks that carried items from the school system's former Central Administrative Office complex at 12 N. Washington St. "There was a point in time when rodents almost took over this building. ... Just to see it [today] in this condition, to me, is everything."
Tuesday marked the school system's official move into the building that educated Black students from the city of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966. Following integration, the facility went on to house Winchester Intermediate School, Frederick Douglass Elementary School, several community and educational organizations (including Head Start and The Kids Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley) and temporary space for elementary classrooms. It eventually closed in 2016 due to inoperable heating equipment.
That same year, Winchester Public Schools decided to convert the former Douglas School into its new administrative headquarters. Ed Smith, the school system's director of operations, said on Tuesday it cost approximately $15 million to convert and expand the existing building to accommodate offices and cubicles, board rooms, professional development offices, an early learning center for pre-K children, a satellite office for the Winchester Police Department and space for community events and organizations.
While work on the former Douglas School has been underway for more than six years, the past few months have been crunch time for the school system's administrative staff. The 11,340-square-foot Central Administrative Office on Washington Street was sold in June for $1.85 million to a private developer who is currently decided whether to convert the space into offices or apartments. The sale started a countdown that required Winchester Public Schools to fully vacate its former headquarters by the end of this month.
One of the most critical parts of the move into the former Douglas School occurred over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, when the school system's information technology specialists transferred the computer server for all of Winchester's public schools to the new Central Administrative Office. Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said on Tuesday morning the switch was successful and all school computers were up and running.
Van Heukelum welcomed his administrative staff to their new home during a brief ceremony in the Douglas School's original auditorium.
"Everything you see here is literally sacred space to our Black community in Winchester," he said. "They are very proud of what happened in this space back when they were children. ... We want to always remember that."
Located near the front of the building, the space is where the Winchester School Board will conduct all of its monthly meetings and work sessions, starting Feb. 6. A private meeting room that the board can use during closed-door executive sessions is nearby.
Although the lectern is still missing from the board's main meeting room and won't arrive for several more weeks, members shouldn't have trouble finding places to sit on Feb. 6. The renovated building is fully equipped with new furnishings, meaning most of the old desks, chairs and shelves from the Washington Street facility will not make the move to Kent Street.
The new board room is at the heart of the original portion of the Douglas School. Sometime this summer, Smith and Van Heukelum said much of the original building, which is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, will showcase the history of the structure in the form of a museum currently being designed by exhibit specialists Riggs Ward Design of Richmond. There's already talk of inviting Douglas School alumni to have their annual reunion in their former school building once the museum is complete. If they take advantage of the offer, the alumni may be surprised to see the old blackboards from their childhood classrooms are still hanging on the walls.
A new parking lot for staff and visitors has been installed on the south side of the building, directly across from the facility's new main entrance in the expanded portion of the building. Hardwood planks from the old school's gym floor were repurposed during the renovation and now frame the large reception area.
"We really wanted to incorporate part of the old building into the newer area," said Maggie McCampbell Lien, public information officer for Winchester Public Schools.
Behind and above the reception area is where you'll find most of the school system's administrative offices and cubicles. The layout, particularly on the second floor, is similar to how the offices were arranged in the former building on Washington Street but with one big exception: There are large windows that allow employees to look outside. Director of Student Services Jennifer Buckley joked that her second-floor corner office is better than Van Heukelum's ground-floor space because she has more windows and a direct view of adjacent Frederick Douglass Park.
"Everybody's very excited about the windows," Lien said.
Van Heukelum said the interior of the former Douglas School was meticulously designed by professionals, so he half-jokingly told staff not to paint their office walls purple.
"We're in a new place," he said. "It should look new, it should feel new, it should all be color coordinated, et cetera."
Also on the campus of the new Central Administrative Office on North Kent Street is a new standalone building with garage bays and extra office space that is still being constructed. Smith said work on it should be done in just a few more weeks.
While the school system's new headquarters is officially up and running, Smith said there are still a few punch-list issues that need to be addressed. That most likely will include repairing an overhead light that occasionally blinked off during Van Heukelum's welcome remarks on Tuesday morning.
Van Heukelum and Smith said they aren't sure when a formal grand opening for the community will be held, but it should occur within the next couple of months. When the ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place, visitors will be able to visit Cain's former Head Start office, which now serves as a kitchen.
"I am beyond happy," Cain, who now has a new ground-floor office in the expanded part of the building, told her coworkers. "Enjoy my home."
