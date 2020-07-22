WINCHESTER — The 2020-21 school year will start Sept. 8 for Winchester Public Schools students, and they can either attend in-person classes twice a week all day or they can do their coursework 100% online.
The School Board approved the plan 5-1 at a Monday night meeting. Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales was the lone dissenting vote against the hybrid option. The other option on the table was 100% online instruction for everyone.
Pearce-Gonzales, who has two children in the school division, said he has chosen for his children to do their coursework online over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"If I'm making that decision for my own family, I have to make that decision for the other families in Winchester City," he said.
But School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban said there are a lot of "exceptionally vulnerable" students in the division who don't have the option to do their coursework 100% online.
"I'm uncomfortable with throwing out the entire idea of going back into the classroom in any way shape or form at this point in time," she said.
About 4,300 students attend WPS.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum added that if the division offers only online learning, 220 of its estimated 750 full-time employees might possibly need to be furloughed. This includes 79 teacher assistants, 41 custodians, 54 bus drivers and aides, as well as 46 cafeteria workers
He said if all the division's teachers were to have choice in whether they teach in-person classes or 100% online, then all students would need to be taught 100% online. He said the division will need to prioritize teachers with health conditions who need to teach online. But he acknowledged that it will be far more difficult to allow teachers to teach online because they live with someone with a health condition.
"It's a very challenging question and if we were to go down that road it would be very challenging for us to keep both in-person and distance learning," Van Heukelum said.
At the beginning of the meeting, 25 people submitted comments on how they think the division should handle reopening. In mid-March, the pandemic resulted in Gov. Ralph Northam ordering K-12 schools to close for in-person instruction. School divisions across the state are now in the process of determining how to reopen. Some are opting for online-only instruction for at least the fall semester, while others are choosing a mix of in-person and online instruction. Most of the submitted comments were from teachers.
Cathy White, an autism specialist for the division, said she supports the 100% online model, particularly because she has a medical condition that makes her vulnerable to COVID-19. She added that she also is the caregiver for her 78-year-old mother who has medical issues as well.
"So I have only one heartfelt plea to those of you calling for us to go back to business as usual: I don’t want to die so students can be in a classroom during a pandemic," White said. "Please don’t ask me to. We can find another way, and it may not be perfect, but it will be good enough."
Michael Siraguse, a Handley High School teacher and president of the Winchester Education Association, requested that at least the first quarter of the year be held virtually, saying the risk of infection is too great for in-person instruction.
"Over the past three weeks I have spoken to almost all of the WEA members. A few have called me in tears, others have sent me passionate emails about how scared they are," Siraguse said. "The fear is real. It is palpable."
Shari Putnam, a library specialist at Handley High School, said the division should prioritize the health and safety of students, staff, families and the community. She backed the idea of starting the school year 100% online.
"Do not be pressured by politics, the economy, following neighboring school district calendars, finishing the semester or year by a certain date or a need for childcare," Putnam said. "None of that matters if we experience a large community outbreak as a result of returning too soon and without proper safety protocols."
Though she ultimately supported the hybrid option, School Board member Marie Imoh conceded that she didn't "feel good about not giving teachers a choice when we look at what the potential risk can be."
School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman said she vacillated between the hybrid model and 100% online instruction. As a parent, she recognizes from her own experience that not all students are wired to do coursework online. She added that not all parents are able to stay home to help their children complete their online assignments.
"I signed up for my child to go back to school two days a week, but I also recognize that as a child of color he's at greater risk for exposure, he's at greater risk for complications [from COVDID-19]," Holman said.
But she believes families need to have another option besides online learning, particularly for more vulnerable students. For Holman, holding classes solely online creates an equity issue.
Under the approved plan, WPS students who choose to go to class twice a week will complete online work as well. This option, known as WPS Hybrid 50/40 model, will split students into two groups based on their last name.
Students in Group 1, with last names starting with A-K, will attend a full day on Monday and Thursday, and students in Group 2, with last names starting with L-Z, will attend a full day of classes on Tuesday and Friday.
On Wednesdays, there will be enhanced cleaning of the buildings, and teachers will use the time to design lesson plans or hold live instruction online with the entire class on Google Meet.
Registration for the 100% online learning program, known as WPS Connections, is still open. To register for the online option, families should call their child's school.
As of Monday, 3,100 individuals had responded to a family survey about their plans to return to school. More than 1,100 students were registered for the 100% online option, which is about 25% of students.
With 25% of students attending online, there will be fewer students in the classroom under the twice a week, in-person option. In preschool through fourth grade, about seven to eight students will be in a classroom. For fifth through 12th graders, there will be nine to 10 students per classroom.
WPS officials initially discussed starting the school year on Aug. 17, but Van Heukelum later suggested Aug. 31 while also being open to Sept. 8. The later date was agreed upon to give the division more time to prepare.
Frederick County Public Schools was slated to discuss its reopening plan last night, and Clarke County Public Schools is slated to make a decision on its plan tonight.
For more information about the WPS return to school plan, visit https://www.wps.k12.va.us/returntolearn.
Attending Monday night's meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Marie Imoh. Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum was participating through a video call. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
Frederick County is setup the same way. If they are going to do this, it should be two days then off then the other half the last two days this would cut down on cross contamination. Another way would be to be week on and week off this would allow the kids to be in class for 5 then off for the next 5 and they could do their studies or have virtual on that off week.
Reopen the schools entirely. I'm tired of this BS and the over hype. Herd immunity is the answer. This is no worse than any other virus. In our place of work only one case has occurred and the folks in contact with that person, about 15 were isolated also. NOT one other case. If this was the regular flu, about 7 would have gotten it. What's that tell you???
