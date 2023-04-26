WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools (WPS) has been awarded a grant totaling nearly $5.9 million over five years from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a WPS media release.
The Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration grant will fund WISH: Winchester Investing in Student Mental Health, a program that will expand the division’s capacity to offer mental health services to its 4,277 students, starting this month.
"Through WISH, Winchester Public Schools will work with George Mason University and James Madison University to create a pipeline where school counseling, social work and school psychology graduate students are placed in the division’s high-need schools," the release states. "Eight graduate students will be placed in Winchester Public Schools for each year of the five-year program to perform the required field work, internships, and training to complete their degrees. The graduate students will receive a full salary, monthly housing stipend and tuition reimbursement through the grant."
WISH also incorporates strategies to recruit mental health clinicians whose diversity reflects the student body they will serve, according to the release. Winchester Public Schools’ students hail from 27 different countries, 61% are students of color and 25% are English Learners.
"WISH is expected to result in increased numbers of students identified to receive school-based mental health services, as well as increased awareness of mental health services amongst students and their families," the release states. "With more students receiving the mental health services they need, disciplinary referrals and suicidal ideation are expected to decrease, and student attendance, engagement, and academic achievement are expected to improve."
Over the past six years, WPS has received over $20 million in grant funding, including a $4 million grant to integrate computer science in elementary schools and a $7.8 million grant to provide growth opportunities for educators.
"I am proud of the hard work my staff have contributed to various grant proposals and impressed with how much funding we have been awarded over the past six years," Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum stated. "The WISH grant will directly serve students in need and create a pipeline for more mental health professionals to come to Winchester. This is a significant win for our students, our staff, and our community."
