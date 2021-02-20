WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ proposed additional budget requests for fiscal year 2022 currently total $5,980,357.
“That’s a lot of money,” School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman said during a Tuesday night budget work session.
But it’s unlikely the school division will end up requesting that much.
The requests have been broken down into four prioritized categories — Required, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. Only the Required and Tier 1 requests made it into this year’s budget.
Under the Required category, the division estimates it will see a 6% decrease in health insurance costs, for a savings of $253,728.
Also under the Required tier, is $75,000 to finance the Northwest Regional Education Program (NREP) and $183,972 to pay for utilities and custodial and maintenance staff to open up the Shihadeh Innovation Center slated to open in the fall as the division’s hub for Career and Technical Education (CTE). Some equipment annual warranties are still pending for the Innovation Center in the Required category.
Due to the savings from health insurance, the division expects the total of the Required category to be $5,244.
The Tier 1 category is expected to cost an additional $2,456,696, which includes a 4% cost-of-living raise for all staff. The 4% raise would cost $1,789,718.
In a previous board meeting, Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum had proposed a 6% raise for all division staff. The remaining 2% of his initial proposed raise is included in Tier 2, and is called a cost-to-compete raise.
Handley High School teacher Danielle Bostick spoke in-person before the board on Tuesday night during the public comment portion of the meeting, asking that the board put the entire 6% increase in Tier 1.
“Full 6% on Tier 1, otherwise we’re fighting for 4% and we really do deserve 6[%],” she said.
The remaining 2% cost-to-compete raise is in Tier 2, Van Heukelum said later in the meeting on Tuesday because he is watching to see how much of a raise neighboring school divisions, such as Frederick and Clarke counties, will receive. Frederick County Public Schools has proposed an average division-wide salary increase of 6.34%, while Clarke County Public Schools has proposed a 5% raise for its employees.
Van Heukelum said that if, for example, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine has enough funding for his full request, Van Heukelum would bump up the priority for the 2% cost-to-compete raise.
“If for some reason Dave Sovine gets a billion dollars tomorrow, then I can say, ‘Well, that’s going into Tier 1.’”
Also included in Tier 1 is $435,222 to restore funding cut from the FY21 budget. Tier 1 also includes hiring a school counselor who would work for two elementary schools at a cost of $76,880. There are also requests for a special education diagnostician for $94,876, an electronic timekeeping system for $40,000 and a position enhancement at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School for $20,000.
In Tier 2, budget requests total $1,247,815. That includes the additional 2% cost-to-compete raise at $894,859. The remaining Tier 2 requests are for an instructional coach, a psychologist intern, an instructional technology resource teacher, an English as a Second Language (ESOL) teacher, a division-wide family liaison as well as human resources tuition assistance and recruitment.
In Tier 3, requests total $2,270,602, which includes paying for participation in a new wellness center the city is looking to develop; more ESOL, elective and classroom teachers; instruction specialists; school administrators; professional learning and programs.
It’s unlikely the city will fund a large portion of the nearly $6 million in extra requests. During Tuesday night’s meeting, WPS Finance Director Rick Miller reported that the average annual increase in local funding to the school division between FY10 and FY21 was $459,268.
For FY21, the School Board approved a budget in March 2020 asking City Council for an additional $570,005. Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the board eventually cut $435,222 in local funds from the division’s current budget.
Extra funding from the state is still not known until Gov. Ralph Northam approves or vetoes the General Assembly’s budget in the next several months.
Those attending Tuesday night’s Winchester School Board Budget Work Session meeting held with limited capacity in-person at the Central Administrative Office included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman and members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford and Mike Birchenough. Board member Elyus Wallace was not present. The meeting was live streamed online via YouTube.
