WINCHESTER — Five years ago, 95% of Winchester Public Schools' teaching staff was white.
But as of the 2021-22 school year, the staff has become more diverse, with 16% of teachers now persons of color: 6% are Black or African American, 8% are Hispanic, 0.8% are two or more races, 0.5% are Alaskan American or Native American, 1.2% are Asian, 0.2% are Native Hawaiian, according to Doug Joyner, WPS' director of human resources.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told The Star that the increased diversity is the result of a strategic hiring practice over the past five years to replace retiring teachers who left the division.
During a School Board meeting last week, Van Heukelum and Joyner said the increase is worth celebrating, as research shows that diverse students thrive when they see themselves in those who teach them.
WPS has a racially and ethnically diverse student body.
In the fall of 2020, about 38% of the 4,269 students enrolled in WPS were white, 40.5% were Hispanic, 11% were Black and 8% were multiracial, according to the Virginia Department of Education. About 2% were Asian, about 0.4% were American Indian or Alaska Native and 0.1% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
In the past five years, the percentage of new teachers of color hired has increased each year. In fiscal year 2018, 13% of new hires were racial minorities. For FY22, that jumped to 32%, Joyner said.
Joyner also reported on teacher resignations and retirements in fiscal 2021. The data shows a 14.4% turnover rate that includes resignations and retirements (13.4% resignations and 1% retirements).
The top reasons teachers gave for leaving: 19 planned to relocate, while nine planned to teach for Loudoun County Public Schools, seven went to Frederick County Public Schools and four went Clarke County Public Schools. Nine others left WPS to pursue other teaching opportunities or career growth.
Of the 54 teachers who resigned, 42% had 0 to 5 years of experience, while 20% had 6 to 10 years of experience, 13% had 11 to 15 years of experience and 29% had 16 years or more of experience.
Additionally, 17.6% of the division’s 267 support staff employees resigned in FY21.
