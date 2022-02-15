WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ vaccinate-or-test and contact tracing policies have been suspended, and the school mask mandate will end when a new Virginia law making masking optional takes effect.
Last month, the Winchester School Board opted to continue to follow a 2020 state law that required school boards to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the coronavirus pandemic to the “maximum extent practicable,” which called for students to wear masks. Some school divisions, including neighboring Clarke County Public Schools, opted to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making mask-wearing up to students’ parents rather than school divisions.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said on Tuesday that the division will comply when the General Assembly approves an amended bill making masks optional in schools and Youngkin signs it into law.
“We will abide by the law,” Van Heukelum said.
On Monday, the General Assembly passed a mask-optional bill, to which Youngkin added an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately. A provision was also added giving school divisions until March 1 to comply. The amended version now goes back to the General Assembly.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said it’s “likely” Youngkin will sign the amended bill by week’s end.
WPS based its continued mask requirement on high local COVID rates in the the approximately 240,000-person Lord Fairfax Health District, where just 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Through Monday, 786 people, including 73 in Winchester, have died of COVID-19 over the past two years, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
But local COVID hospitalization rates have dropped. On Tuesday, there were 47 COVID patients at the 495-bed hospital — 85% of whom were unvaccinated — according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. On Jan. 25, there were 116 coronavirus patients.
WPS primarily relies on community COVID transmission rates to decide whether masks should be required. If rates rise steeply and the CDC and VDH recommend masking, Van Heukelum said parents would be asked to voluntarily comply.
“We understand that we can’t force this,” he said. “But we would ask and request that they abide by the latest guidelines and then leave it up to parents.”
The vax-or-test policy for staff and student-athletes took effect last month. It was dropped because the vendor hired by the Virginia Department of Health to conduct testing was dropped, according to school officials. Contact tracing is being dropped because it was too time consuming and impractical with reduced quarantine periods.
About 77% of the division’s 726 full-time staff are vaccinated including about 82% of its 390 teachers.
A handful of teachers and parents who spoke at Monday’s board meeting were critical of the mandates.
“There’s no logical reason to make any distinction between vaccinated people and unvaccinated people,” John Kerr Elementary School teacher Karla Herrera Fisher told board members. “The CDC knows vaccinated people get COVID, transmit COVID and can be hospitalized for COVID. Why is this information not reflected in our policies and regulations? I don’t understand it.”
Victoria Mason, a parent of four students who believes mask mandates are discriminatory, praised Youngkin.
“He is representing all of the people who voted for him,” she said. “I cannot wait for that bill to be signed.”
