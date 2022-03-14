WINCHESTER — Efforts to provide a more culturally responsive curriculum and inclusive environment will continue in Winchester Public Schools despite Virginia's suspension of racial equity programs, according to Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
The division's policy defines equity as "fostering a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning and resources for a high-quality education." Van Heukelum recently said that the division's equity policy is more a philosophy than a program. He said it's in line with some statements in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order. The order prompted the recension of equity programs, which took effect last month.
Van Heukelum said providing a "culturally responsive" curriculum is especially important in Winchester. Of the 4,300 students in the division, 41% are Hispanic, 38% are white, and 11% are Black. The population includes students from Afghanistan, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. About 84% of administrators and teachers are white, but the division is seeking to hire more minority staff to better reflect the student population. Other efforts to connect with students include having them prepare traditional meals from their home countries and providing Farsi computer keyboard overlays to Afghan students learning English.
"We want our students to feel connected to the curriculum," Van Heukelum said. "One way we do that is through making connections to our students' culture, heritage, race, ethnicity, etcetera."
Van Heukelum noted providing a culturally responsive curriculum has been a requirement in Virginia's teacher evaluations. However, a report from newly appointed Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to Youngkin outlining the recension of equity programs states that "culturally responsive efficacy in teacher evaluation" is among the policies rescinded or in the process of being rescinded as of Feb. 15.
Also rescinded are equity materials including references to differences in students being due to systemic racism. And suggesting the reading of books by Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist," and the book "White Fragility: Why It's so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism," by Robin DiAngelo.
"We must continue to ensure that no student in Virginia is taught to judge or treat others differently solely on the basis of their race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith," Balow wrote to Youngkin in a Feb. 23 letter. "As the work continues, we will engage stakeholders in an ongoing dialogue about how all resources and initiatives from the Virginia Department of Education must permit and encourage school divisions to build a culture of compassion, acceptance, opportunity, and positive change."
The Republican Youngkin's executive order in January was part of a flurry of Republican-sponsored laws around the nation restricting what educators can teach about race and racism. The Youngkin order says educators should be allowed to teach about the "horrors" of slavery, segregation and the genocide of Native Americans, but bans all education that promotes "inherently divisive concepts."
The order defines "inherently divisive concepts" as violations of Title IV and Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which ban discrimination based on a person's nationality, race, religion, sex or skin color. Besides equity initiatives, the order said inherently divisive concepts include the idea that people can be "consciously or subconsciously" racist based on their race or that one race "bears responsibility" for bad actions previously committed by people of the same race.
Democratic critics say Republican gag order bills are designed to stifle discussion of racism and white supremacy. Critics include State Sen. Mamie E. Locke, D-Hampton. After senate Democrats defeated a bill by Del. David Alfred LaRock, R-Hamilton, that would've made it unlawful to teach that people can be inherently racist, Locke said in a news release that schoolroom conversations about racism are vital.
"The sudden interest in racism and division being taught in our schools seems to not-so-coincidentally coincide with national efforts to mute any conversation that might make a student uncomfortable. That notion is absurd," said Locke, who is Black. "I have been told all my life that I don't belong because of my race, because of my gender. Students today are subject to the same treatment. If we refuse to talk about our differences, Virginia's children will remain naive in the echo chamber of their own situation. How does that promote fairness, equity and empathy?"
Like Locke, WPS staff have questioned whether the definition of inherently divisive concepts is overly broad and could restrict teaching about inherently controversial and historically painful subjects like the Civil War, lynchings and slavery.
"What happens when someone considers something divisive?" Van Heukelum asked. "Those are all clarification points that we don't have answers to yet, but certainly it's something that we are very curious about."
Despite the dismantling of the state Department of Education equity office, Van Heukelum said the division continues to be "dedicated" to providing equity.
"It's really a local decision for school divisions," he said. "The office provided leadership and guidance, but we still have our own policy and we'll continue to follow School Board policy and advance the work of having an inclusive environment for all of our students and staff."
Nationally, educators fear teacher gag orders and educational policies like the one in Virginia may make it harder to recruit and retain teachers, something that was already difficult before the pandemic, due to low wages, a demanding workload and coronavirus pandemic-related stress. Surveys by The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education in 2020 and last year found 20% of institutions reported a decline of 11% or more in the amount of undergraduates seeking education degrees. And The New York Times reported last year that education degrees dropped 22% between 2006-19 despite the number of overall number of students receiving college and university degrees growing.
Veronique N. Walker, who in November succeeded Carl Rush as WPS equity and family empowerment coordinator, said Winchester teachers have been reassured that the administration has their back.
"We will work through their concerns and find out ways that they can be resolved," she said. "Ultimately, a person is going to want to do what's in their best interest, but it's important on our end that they are supported."
