WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ proposed equity policy generally received positive feedback from community members during a virtual meeting on Thursday night.
Twelve people attended the meeting held through Google Meet, including WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, WPS Equity and Community Engagement Coordinator Carl Rush and Winchester School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales.
The School Board has previously expressed support for the proposal, which is expected to be approved in November.
A draft of the policy explains that “equity is not the same as equality” and defines equity as something that fosters “a barrier-free environment whereby all students have the opportunity to benefit from the establishment of high standards and the provision of support, effective learning environments and resources required for a high quality education.” It defines “educational equity” as the inability to predict the outcome of a student based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital or parental status, socio-economic status or languages spoken at home.
If approved, the equity policy would hold the division accountable to provide equitable outcomes for all students through consistent data measurements and reports on outcomes to the board. An Equity Advisory Committee established annually by the superintendent would meet quarterly to review progress.
During the virtual meeting, community member Gordon Stearns asked if the equity policy would be implemented and led by the school division’s Central Administrative Office or by the individual schools. He also asked how someone could get involved with the superintendent’s Equity Advisory Committee.
Rush said there is an equity lead in each school building, and the division is looking to expand the equity teams at each school.
“This year we are looking to build on that even more to where we recognize that equity looks different in each school location, and so we want to cater specifically to each of those schools,” Rush said.
If the policy is approved, Van Heukelum said the division would survey community members about joining the committee.
“That committee will meet quarterly and really be an avenue for the superintendent to have outside perspective, but also hold us accountable to what we say we believe and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Van Heukelum said.
Parent Lisa Ashe asked how school staff are progressing with understanding and implementing equity in the classroom. She said that a teacher she knows has learned how to better interact with students of varying backgrounds through the division’s training on equity.
“So I was just curious as to how you have seen the staff progress with really putting the equity piece out there,” Ashe asked.
Van Heukelum said understanding equity is a journey for everyone, including himself.
“I think that’s part of the prerequisite is to recognize that learning about other people, other cultures, other races, religion, et cetera, is a posture,” he said.
In its equity training, Rush said WPS emphasizes that these lessons are not meant to change someone but rather ask a staff member to be “looking inward and being reflective of ourselves and the practices that are within our scope.”
Another attendee, Mia Jackson, asked if school officials think having an equity policy would help recruit and retain teachers.
Rush said he thinks it would.
The equity policy would further hold the division accountable to have more diversity among its staff.
“I believe very strongly that a policy like this is a signal to your potential workforce,” Van Heukelum said. “It really puts a stake in the ground as to who you are, who are we as Winchester Public Schools. It’s progressive, it’s forward-thinking.”
This kind of stuff is ridiculous.
