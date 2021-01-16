WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ Office of Equity is sponsoring a virtual 5K for the community next week as part of Martin Luther King Service Week.
The “I Have a Dream’ Virtual Race for Peace” can be completed at any time from anywhere Monday through Friday. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Whether it is in your neighborhood, on a treadmill, or the newly opened Trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, join us for our Virtual Race for Peace,” a school division media release said.
Community members who participate in the 5K are invited to post and share photos using the hashtag #MLK5KWPS on Twitter and Facebook.
Other events the division has planned next week honoring the civil rights leader include a virtual story time from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday for WPS elementary students featuring books written by African-American authors and read by Handley High School students.
“The virtual book reading will help students understand the history of Dr. King’s work, African American contributions to society and the importance of service to a healthy community,” the release said.
Students also will be writing cards of gratitude to teachers and staff in the division for their acts of service and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.