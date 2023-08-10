This school year, one classroom at the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center at Handley High School has transformed into “Station 24” for students interested in a possible career fighting fires.
The Innovation Center welcomed its inaugural class of firefighting students yesterday. Meant to complement the already-established EMT program, the firefighting program offers hands-on learning and certifications that are extremely valuable for students considering a career in the field. So far, 17 students are enrolled in the program.
“It provides a unique opportunity for students, first and foremost, that they can explore becoming an EMT and a firefighter. This is not something that’s offered in a lot of places. So we’re unique in that respect,” said Jon Henschel, fire chief for the city of Winchester. Henschel has been heavily involved in developing the partnership between the Innovation Center and Winchester Fire and Rescue.
The process to become firefighter typically involves six months of training, which includes becoming EMT certified. Now, Handley students who complete and pass both the firefighting and EMT programs at the Innovation Center will graduate fully certified to work as firefighters in Virginia.
So, while the new firefighting program can be completed on its own, the Innovation Center’s ultimate goal is to recruit juniors and seniors to complete both year-long courses so that they can leave Handley ready to enter the workforce. However, completing either program independently will still give students who want to pursue firefighting a head start.
The firefighting program’s startup was funded by a $165,000 grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, and is being lead by Russell Kerns, a volunteer chief at Shawnee Volunteer Fire Department.
Kerns said that this program is not only a way to help students get ahead in their prospective careers. It also helps sow interest in young minds that might not otherwise consider these types of occupations.
“Generic persons, so to speak, if they’re not in a family of firefighters or [haven’t] been associated with some type of department or system, they just don’t have an interest, or they don’t know that it’s there. So this way here, we’ll be able to create that avenue,” Kerns said.
The course, called Firefighter One, includes 167 hours of credited time, as well as 32 hours of hazardous material response training and 20 hours spent volunteering at a local fire department. Students will spend time in the classroom learning and at Winchester Fire and Rescue’s training facility. There, they’ll engage in more hands-on activities, including fighting live fires using the facility’s burn building. Students will also have the opportunity to ride along with crews once they’ve completed a certain amount of training.
“It’s not isolated to a classroom, you know?” said Katie Lockhart, the Innovation Center’s CTE coordinator. “They’re interacting with real people in real situations ... and they’re going to have to act in a more mature way, but we’re gonna give them the skills that are going to get them a job in a good field.”
Charlie Milam, a Handley senior who took the EMT course last year, said that when he saw the firefighting class was available, he immediately signed up.
“I’m very excited. I’ve always kind of grew up watching firefighting, and ... just kind of wanting to do it,” he said.
As an EMT student last year, Milam enjoyed working at the station and responding to real emergency calls.
“It didn’t really feel like a class,” he said. “... We’re in the books a lot, but it just feels more, like, hands-on, and I love doing hands-on work. And it was just, it felt, like, really at home.
Through the new firefighting course, Milam says he’s looking forward to being able to jump right into the profession after graduation.
Milam’s mother, Jessica Milam, said these types of programs provide valuable opportunities for kids, like her son, who want to pursue careers in firefighting.
“I’m just really glad that Handley finally got to get this in their curriculum. I mean it’s, it gives an advantage for a lot of the kids out there,” she said.
The firefighting program joins the Innovation Center’s Health Sciences Academy. Other courses include EMT, nursing and physical and occupational therapy. The Innovation Center has also added a two-year electrician program to its Professional Skills Academy, which includes plumbing and HVAC programs.
