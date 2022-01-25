WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board’s decision to obey a state law on school mask mandates rather than Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional drew mostly good reviews at Monday’s board meeting.
After being sworn in on Jan. 15, Youngkin issued an executive order leaving mask wearing up to students and parents, rather than school districts. But the order, which went into effect Monday, contradicts a 2020 state law mandating that schools follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the coronavirus pandemic to the “maximum extent practicable.” The CDC recommends students wear masks.
Youngkin backpedaled on Sunday, recommending parents listen to school principals until the state Supreme Court rules on the matter. Speaking on right-wing John Fredericks Radio Show on Monday, the Republican Youngkin blasted “left liberals” and “school boards that have consistently prioritized the rights of bureaucrats and politicians over the rights of parents.” He told supporters to “trust the legal process” and “love your neighbor.”
Youngkin got some support in emailed public comments regarding the mandate. However, of 20 emails on the subject, 15 people, including a few WPS teachers, supported the mandate
But several parents who attended the meeting opposed masks. Victoria Mason, who has four children in the division, said many students don’t wear masks properly.
“We are sad that our children are pawns in societal pressure to wear masks,” she said. “It gives a false sense of security.”
But board members said masks have helped keep the schools open after the pandemic caused students to learn online for part of 2020. And board members noted the devastating effects of the virus, which has killed some 871,000 Americans. They include 16,000 Virginians, including 689 in the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Board members noted hospitals have been inundated with COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated. On Tuesday, there were 116 COVID patients at Winchester Medical Center, including nine on ventilators, according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. Of the 168 corononavirus patients at Valley Health hospitals, 143 (85%) were unvaccinated.
Neal Parikh, a Handley High School senior and student member of the board, spoke about a fellow Handley senior who works at WMC. Parikh said the student, who didn’t want to give his name, described hearing COVID patients crying for help and said he delivered shrouds for patients who’ve died. He said his co-workers are burned out.
Noting masks reduce the spread of the virus, Parikh expressed support for mandate.
“Most of us are counting the days when things are truly normal again, but today is not that day,” he said. “Not while are fellow community members are stuck in hospital hallways or stuck on ventilators.”
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said on Tuesday evening that the division policy is that students who refuse to wear masks cannot attend schools. He said school staff were able to convince some reluctant parents to get their children to wear masks and no students have been turned away from schools.
Will all students and staff be wearing a N95, if not, why not if the school board and WPS is truly concerned about safety?
Anything other than a N95 is only for theater!
"Neal Parikh, a Handley High School senior and student member of the board, spoke about a fellow Handley senior who works at WMC. Parikh said the student, who didn’t want to give his name, described hearing COVID patients crying for help and said he delivered shrouds for patients who’ve died. He said his co-workers are burned out."
I'm glad the students have a voice on the board. Wearing masks is one simple thing we can do to support our exhausted medical workers. Pulling together as Americans, we can get through this.
